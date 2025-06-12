10 standout moments from the high school spring sports season for Central Oregon teams Published 8:00 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

The Summit High School baseball team poses with the state championship trophy after defeating Canby 5-1 on June 7 at Roto Rooter Field in Keizer. The Ridgeview softball team celebrates winning the Class 5A state title on Saturday in Eugene. The Caldera girls and boys pose with their first place trophies at the OSAA 5A State Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon on May 31. The Crook County boys track and field team poses with the trophy after winning the Class 4A title May 31 at Hayward Field in Eugene. Summit's Bryden Ditty putts during the Class 5A boys golf state championships last month at OGA Golf Course in Woodburn. Summit's Alex Lindsay and Nolan Rife celebrate a win in the Boys 5A Doubles State Tennis Championship match. Summit's Kate Bonetto serves the ball during the Class 5A tennis championships last month at the Tualatin Hills Tennis Center in Beaverton. The Summit boys volleyball team poses with the trophy and bracket after winning the Class 5A Culminating Event at the Olympus Sports Center in Hillsboro last month.

Another spring season and another high school sports season is in the books.

Before we close the book on the 2024-25 school year, here is a look back at 10 of the most memorable moments from the spring sports season for Central Oregon teams.

Summit baseball reaches mountaintop as school wins 100th state team title

With a 5-1 win over Canby in the 5A championship game on Saturday night at Roto Rooter Park in Keizer, Summit baseball captured its second state title and first since 2016. Seniors Alex Via and Slater de Brun, along with junior Jackson Parker, were named to the Class 5A all-state first-team. Via was awarded the state’s Pitcher of the Year and Summit’s Aarom Boehm was named the state’s Coach of the Year.

It wasn’t just a monumental win for the baseball team, but the school’s athletic department as well. With the state title, Summit has now won 100 OSAA state team titles since opening in the fall of 2021.

Caldera track and field wins two state team titles – school’s first

Caldera opened its doors in 2021 and now has not only one, but two state championship teams.

At the state track and field championships at Eugene’s Hayward Field May 30-31, the Wolfpack got 5A titles from both its boys and girls teams, the first teams in school history in any sport to accomplish the feat.

At the state meet, the Wolfpack girls 4×400-meter relay team of Ayleen Buenrostro, Ava Kailey, Zadie Boyd and Jaymi Dickinson repeated as state champions. And in winning the triple jump, James Heinly became the first Wolfpack girl to claim an individual state title.

Crook County boys repeat as track and field state champions

On the final event of the 4A state track and field championships, the Crook County boys secured their second-straight team title before the Cowboys make the jump up to 5A next year.

The Cowboys were led by senior Eli Oelkers, who was named the Athlete of the Meet after scoring a meet-high 32 points. Oelkers repeated as the state’s long-jump champion, finished second in both the 110 hurdles and the triple jump, and placed third in the 300 hurdles. Senior Gabe Love also repeated as state champion in the javelin.

Six additional athletes win state titles at state track and field

Redmond’s Carter Wachs (5A 100), Summit’s Trace Chenoweth (5A 110 hurdles), Culver’s Kaydon Haro (2A 200), Sisters’ Mae Roth (3A pole vault), Madras’s Emily Picard (4A 1,500) and Crook County’s Natalia Crass (4A 800) all landed on the top step of the podium as champions at Hayward Field.

Ridgeview softball puts together dominant season on diamond

Ridgeview put together a dominant 27-1 softball season, which ended with the program’s second state title after a 9-0 win over Thurston in the 5A championship game at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene on Saturday night.

The Ravens outscored their opponents 20-3 during the postseason. Sophomore pitcher Brezlyn Hagemeister was named the IMC’s Pitcher of the Year and was Player of the Game after striking out 11 batters in the state championship game.

Summit boys volleyball wins second state title

In the second year of boys volleyball as an OSAA emerging activity, Summit repeated as state champs. The Storm beat Parkrose in straight sets in the championship match to reclaim the 5A title on May 25.

The Storm won 17 of 18 matches while winning 47 of the 53 total sets en route to the title. Crook County reached the 4A championship match and ended up finishing second.

Now, boys volleyball will wait until October to see if it will be deemed a fully sanctioned sport by the Oregon School Activities Association.

Kate Bonetto top 5A singles player, Summit girls win team tennis title

La Salle’s Kennedy Harris was all set to become a four-time state champion at the 5A state tennis championship, but Summit’s Kate Bonetto had other ideas.

The two-time defending Intermountain Conference singles champion pulled off the upset to win the singles titles in straight sets (6-3, 6-2). With the win, the Summit girls clinched a share of the 5A team title with La Salle on May 24.

Summit boys doubles team wins state

The Summit tennis doubles team of seniors Alex Lindsay and Nolan Rife was on a redemption tour at the 5A state tennis championships. Lindsay and Rife won each of their four matches in straight sets, including beating top-seeded Max Voige and Thjis Van Kuik of Caldera – who had won the IMC doubles title – in the state championship match.

Caldera tennis ends Summit’s dual-meet streak

It had been more than two decades since Summit boys tennis had lost a dual meet to an IMC opponent, and that all came to an end on April 22 when Caldera came away with a 9-8 win over the Storm. Caldera won all the singles matches and Summit won all the doubles. The Wolfpack were able to secure the tie-breaking victory by winning the most sets.

Six golfers place in top 10 at state

At the state golf championships, six local golfers played in the top 10 of their classifications. In the 5A boys, Summit sophomore Bryden Ditty (IMC tournament champion) finished second to help the Storm finish second as a team. Summit junior Bryce Grieb (IMC season champion) and Bend High’s Gustav Kristofferson tied for sixth.

At the 5A girls golf state championships, Redmond junior Payton Richardson (IMC season and tournament champ) finished fourth, and Summit freshman Sophi Hasselblad placed eighth. Crook County’s Brit Iverson placed 10th at the 4A girls state tournament.