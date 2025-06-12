40 Central Oregon athletes across all OSAA sports were named Athletes of the Year at The Bulletin’s second annual ceremony Published 9:35 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Winners of Athlete of the Week stand together at The Bulletin Athlete of the Year ceremony at Greg’s Grill in Bend Wednesday evening. 6-11-25 Andy Tullis/The Bulletin 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Winners of Athlete of the Year gather together at The Bulletin's Athlete of the Year ceremony at Greg’s Grill in Bend Wednesday evening. (Andy Tullis/The Bulletin)

The Bulletin held its second annual Athletes of the Year/Athletes of the Week ceremony Wednesday night at Greg’s Grill in Bend.

All 56 winners of Athlete of the Week from throughout the school year were awarded certificates.

Also, 40 Central Oregon athletes across all OSAA sports were awarded Athletes of the Year, earning a certificate and a medal. The awards included Class 5A and Class 4A/3A/2A/1A divisions for each sport.

Here are The Bulletin’s 2024-25 Athletes of the Year:

Fall sports

5A football: Mason Chambers, Mountain View: The senior quarterback was named the Intermountain Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year and was an all-state honorable mention selection, while helping Mountain View have an undefeated regular season and reach the Class 5A state championship game.

4A football: Garrett Stefanek, Crook County: Stefanek was a two-way all-state player for the Cowboys this fall. The senior was first-team all-state linebacker and a second-team all-state offensive lineman. Stefanek was also the Defensive Player of the Year of the Greater Oregon Conference and played a huge role in the Cowboys’ undefeated regular season.

5A volleyball: Lucy Schuller, Bend High: Schuller was the Player of the Year and first-team selection in the IMC while helping Bend to a conference title. The senior was also a first-team all-state selection and helped the Lava Bears to a fifth-place finish at the 5A state tournament.

4A volleyball: Azmita Pennington, Crook County: Pennington was a first-team Tri-Valley Conference outside hitter and also landed on the all-state second team after helping lead Crook County to a conference title and a third-place finish at the 4A state tournament.

5A boys soccer: Gabe Lachman, Summit: Lachman was the IMC’s co-Player of the Year, helping Summit to a conference title and a berth in the 5A title game. Lachman landed on the all-state first team and finished with 16 goals on the season.

4A boys soccer: Jaycob Miller, Crook County: Miller was one of the key reasons why Crook County had one of its best seasons in program history. The senior was the Tri-Valley Conference’s Player of the Year, was a first-team all-state selection and scored 23 goals this season to help the Cowboys to a conference title and a berth in the 4A state semifinals.

5A girls soccer: Kylee Jerome, Caldera: Jerome was the co-Player of the Year in the IMC and first-team all-state selection for a Wolfpack team that won 13 games and reached the 5A semifinals.

4A girls soccer: Anna Bales, Crook County: Bales has been the team’s top goal scorer during the resurgence of Crook County girls soccer. The sophomore midfielder was a first-team all-TVC selection for a Cowgirls team that won eight games and reached the playoffs.

5A boys cross-country: Hayden Boaz, Summit: Boaz won five races last fall. The senior also won the IMC Championships, took second at the 5A state meet in Eugene and sixth at the NXR Northwest Regional Championships in Boise, Idaho.

4A boys cross-country: Adam Radabaugh, Crook County: Radabaugh was the Tri-Valley Conference champion and then went on to place seventh at the 4A state meet to help lead Crook County to a third-place team finish.

5A girls cross-country: Maddie Carney, Caldera: In the eight races during the season, Carney finished no lower than fourth place. She had wins at Nike Portland XC, the Oxford Classic and the Crater Twilight Invite. The sophomore finished second at the IMC Championships and third at the 5A state championships.

4A girls cross-country: Emily Picard, Madras: Picard only ran in four races during the fall, but picked up a pair of victories, including winning the Tri-Valley Conference title. The senior then went on to place seventh at the 4A state meet.

Winter sports

5A boys basketball: Wyatt Horner, Redmond: Horner was named the IMC’s Player of the Year and was a second-team all-state selection after helping lead the Panthers to 19 wins and a playoff berth.

4A boys basketball: Bryce Lowenbach, Crook County: Lowenbach was the TVC’s Player of the Year, a first-team all-state selection and was on the all-tournament team at the 4A state tournament after helping Crook County win 21 games, a TVC title and a fourth-place finish at the state tournament.

5A girls basketball: Mylaena Norton, Redmond: Norton was the IMC’s Player of the Year after leading the Panthers to an undefeated conference season and a berth in the 5A state semifinals. The junior guard was also named to the state’s second team.

3A girls basketball: Audrey Corcoran, Sisters: Corcoran was the Player of the Year in the Mountain Valley Conference and was a second-team 3A selection in her sophomore season. Corcoran also broke Sisters’ single-game scoring record when she scored 37 points on Dec. 20 against Gervais.

5A boys wrestling: Leif Larwin, Bend: Larwin put together a dominant sophomore season on the wrestling mat with four tournament wins. He won the Adrian Irwin Tournament, the Rollie Lane Invitational, the Reser’s Tournament of Champions, the IMC title and a 5A state title. Larwin is now on the rare path to becoming a four-time state champion and a four-time Tournament of Champions winner.

3A boys wrestling: Devon Kerr, La Pine: Kerr capped off his final high school season with a bang. The senior won the Sierra Nevada Classic, finished second at the Reser’s Tournament of Champions, won the 3A Special District 4 title then capped it off by becoming a four-time state champion.

5A girls wrestling: Mackenzie Shearon, Redmond: Shearon won her second state title this past winter. The senior also won the Knife River Invitational, the North Bend Coast Classic and the Hood River Valley Invitational while winning the 6A/5A Special District 4 title.

3A girls wrestling: Jade Seymour, La Pine: Seymour eclipsed 100 career wins on the mat last fall while also winning her first state title by claiming the 4A/3A/2A/1A 135-pound championship. Seymour also won tournaments at the Hood River Valley Invitational, the Woodfin Johnson Robinson Memorial Tournament and the Culver Invitational.

5A boys swimming: Campbell McKean, Caldera: McKean ended his illustrious high school career with a pair of individual titles and another state record. He picked up his fifth and sixth state title at the state swim meet while breaking the state record for the 100-yard butterfly. McKean also recently became a national champion in both the 50- and 100-meter breaststroke, and is headed to the World Championships in Singapore this summer.

3A boys swimming: Joseph Souza, Sisters: Souza was the 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 4 title in the 50-yard freestyle. At the 4A/3A/2A/1A state meet, the senior finished sixth while also qualifying for the state meet in the 100 breaststroke.

5A girls swimming: Maddie Thornton, Bend: Thornton was named the Swimmer of the Meet at the 5A state championships for the second year in a row. The junior won the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke and was part of the title-winning 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay.

3A girls swimming: Mae Roth, Sisters: Roth reached the 4A/3A/2A/1A state swimming meet as a wildcard in the 100 butterfly, where she ended up placing 11th in the prelims. Roth was also a pole vault state champion in track and field.

Spring sports

5A baseball: Slater de Brun, Summit: de Brun was the IMC’s Player of the Year and was a first-team all-state outfielder for Summit, which went on to win the 5A baseball title on Saturday. This past summer, de Brun was named to the Team USA 18U team.

3A baseball: Sebastian Storch, Sisters: Storch was the Player of the Year in the Mountain Valley Conference after helping lead the Outlaws to a second-straight league title and berth in the 3A state quarterfinals.

5A softball: Brezlyn Hagemeister, Ridgeview: Hagemeister pitched nearly every inning for Ridgeview this spring and was the IMC’s Pitcher of the Year. The sophomore was recently named the Player of the Game in the 5A championship after helping the Ravens win the state title on Saturday in Eugene.

4A softball: Chloe McKenzie, Crook County: McKenzie was the TVC’s Player of the Year as the senior outfielder led the Cowgirls to an 8-7 record and a berth in the play-in round.

5A boys track and field: Carter Wachs, Redmond: Wachs proved to be the area’s fastest sprinter by winning the 100 and 200 meters at the IMC championships. The sophomore then went on to win the 100 title at the 5A track and field championships while finishing second in the 200 and anchoring Redmond’s 4×100 relay team that also finished second.

4A boys track and field: Eli Oelkers, Crook County: Oelkers was the Athlete of the Meet after helping lead Crook County to back-to-back 4A state team titles. The senior repeated as champion in the long jump. He also finished second in the 110 hurdles, third in the 300 hurdles and third in the triple jump.

5A girls track and field: James Heinly, Caldera: Heinly was the high-point scorer at the 5A state track and field championships to help Caldera win its first-ever state team title. Heinly won the triple jump and finished second in the long jump. By winning the triple jump, the sophomore became the first girls track athlete to win an individual title in program history.

4A girls track and field: Natalia Crass, Crook County: Crass finally broke through with her first state title by winning the 800 at the 4A state track and field championships, while also finishing second in the 400. The senior was the Tri-Valley Conference champion in both events.

5A boys golf: Bryden Ditty, Summit: Ditty won the IMC championship and then would go on to be Summit’s highest placer at the 5A state championships. The sophomore finished second at state, helping the Storm finish second as a team.

4A boys golf: Brit Iverson, Crook County: Iverson finished third at the 4A Special District 1 tournament, then the junior followed it up with a 10th-place finish at the 4A state championships.

5A girls golf: Payton Richardson, Redmond: Richardson proved throughout the season to be the IMC’s top golfer. The junior won the IMC’s regular season tournament as well as the IMC championship. She then went on to place fourth at the 5A state championships.

4A girls golf, Haylee Noland, Crook County: Noland finished second at the Special District 2 golf tournament to help the Cowgirls win the team title. At the 4A/3A/2A/1A state championships, Noland finished 11th.

5A boys tennis: Alex Lindsay and Nolan Rife, Summit: The doubles team of Rife and Lindsay was the final team standing at the 5A state tennis championships in May to win the doubles title. The two seniors won all three of their matches at state in straight sets.

4A boys tennis: Victor Covarrubias, Crook County: Covarrubias won the 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 4 singles title then won two matches and advanced to the 4A/3A/2A/1A quarterfinals at the 4A state tennis championships.

5A girls tennis: Kate Bonetto, Summit: Bonetto won the IMC and the 5A state singles title. By winning the state title, Bonetto became the first singles champion for Summit since 2007 and helped the Storm win their second-ever team title.

4A girls tennis: Sami Ramos, Crook County: The senior Ramos won the 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 4 singles title then went on to two matches at the 4A state championships, advancing to the 4A/3A/2A/1A quarterfinals.