Explore calendar June 14-20: SOAR Activity Day 2025
Published 4:10 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025
Outdoor Calendar
Outdoor Yoga Classes: Join for all-levels outdoor yoga flow classes on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 9:15-10:15 a.m.; $22; Free Spirit Yoga + Ninja + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.pike13.com or 541-241-3919.
Sisters Rodeo: Watch the rodeo this weekend; Thursday through Sunday; Sisters Rodeo Grounds, 67637 Highway 20, Sisters; sisterscountry.com.
Saturday 6/14
The 10th Annual “Salute to Veterans” Golf Tournament: There will be a day of golf, food, drinks, an exciting raffle and camaraderie, event put on by Central Oregon Veterans Outreach; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; $140 individual, twosome and foursome packages available; Widgi Creek Golf Club, 18707 Century Drive, Bend; charitygolftoday.com or 541-382-4449.
2025 BAM Fun Fly & Swap Meet: There will be flight lessons, RC jets and airplanes, BBQ, a swap meet and raffle; 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; free; Popp’s Flying Field, Off Highway 20 East, mile marker 18, Bend; BAMRC.com or 541-401-0372.
Aspen Valley Ranch Tour: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Peter Cooper for a tour of Aspen Valley Ranch; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; Aspen Valley Ranch Tour, near Post, Post; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Central Oregon Badminton: All levels are welcome from beginner to experienced, instruction, racquets, birdies provided; 6-8 p.m.; $10 children under 13 free; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend.
Cascade Cycling Classic Criterium: Watch the cyclists race in downtown Bend; 5-9 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend, 900 NW Wall St., Bend; cascadecyclingclassic.com.
Group Bike Rides: Sisters Park & Recreation District and Blazin Saddles are partnering to host a series of group bike rides throughout the spring and summer; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Blazin Saddles, 413 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; sistersrecreation.com or 541-549-2091.
Peterson Ridge Mountain Bike Ride: Ride with the group; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Blazin Saddles, 413 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; sisterscountry.com.
Subaru of Bend Ghost Tree Invitational: Subaru of Bend Ghost Tree Invitational is Oregon’s largest golf and culinary event, Portland rock and roll cover band Mitch & The Melody Makers will perform; 6 a.m.-10 p.m.; $125 table pricing available; Juniper Preserve, 65600 Pronghorn Club Drive, Bend; ghosttreeevents.com or 702-802-9776.
Sunday 6/15
Father’s Day Fly Fishing Lessons: 30-minute fly fishing lessons from a professional fly fishing instructor offered all afternoon; noon-4 p.m.; $15; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Ride with Pine, Group Ride: Join the team of staff and ambassadors for an evening group ride; 5-8 p.m.; free; Pine Mountain Sports, 255 SW Century Drive, Bend; pinemountainsports.com or 541-385-8080.
Sunriver Pétanque Club: Play the French game with a welcoming group; 1-3 p.m.; free; Mary McCallum Park, Deschutes Road, Sunriver; sunriverpetanque.org or 503-201-5939.
Wildflower Hike: Join Melinda Walker for a late spring wildflower hike at the Metolius Preserve; 9-11:30 a.m.; free; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Monday 6/16
Cycling Across Oregon: Hear stories, surprises and revelations along the state’s scenic bikeways; 6-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; dpl.libnet.info or 541-617-7050.
Riverbank Remedies — A Guided Herbal Plant Walk: Join two local herbalists for a guided riverside walk, the group will identify local medicinal and edible plants, sip tea made from our findings and explore how to connect more deeply with the land; 10-11:30 a.m.; $35, sliding scale system for folks in need; Twin Bridges, Tumalo, Bend; forestwisecollective.com.
Tuesday 6/17
Youth Rock Climbing: Progress your climbing this summer with Bend Endurance Academy Youth Open Sessions; 10 a.m.; $450; Bend Endurance Academy, 500 SW Bond St., Suite 142, Bend; bendenduranceacademy.sprocketsports.com or 541-480-4563.
Cycling Across Oregon: Hear stories, surprises and revelations along the state’s scenic bikeways; 11 a.m.-noon; free; Sisters Public Library, 110 N. Cedar St., Sisters; dpl.libnet.info or 541-312-1070.
Weekly Yoga at Drake Park: Weekly restorative yoga class at Drake Park with Do Yoga Outside, all levels and experiences are both welcomed and encouraged to come; 5-6 p.m.; donation based, reservations required; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; DoYogaOutside.as.me.
Wednesday 6/18
30th Anniversary Walk: Join Rika Ayotte and Maret Pajutee for a 30th anniversary walk at Indian Ford Meadow Preserve; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Indian Ford Meadow Preserve, 69700 Indian Ford Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Plant Hike: Join Tom Wainwright for a plant hike at Paulina Creek Preserve; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; Paulina Creek Preserve, Paulina Lake Road, La Pine; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Thursday 6/19
Sunriver Pétanque Club: Play the French game with a welcoming group ; 1-3 p.m.; Free ; Mary McCallum Park , Deschutes Road, Sunriver; sunriverpetanque.org or 503-201-5939.
Friday 6/20
SOAR Activity Day 2025: Wellness, sport and outdoor activities specifically created for people with physical challenges and disabilities; 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free, register online; The Pavilion Bend, 1001 SW Bradbury Drive, Bend; destinationrehab.org or 541-389-7588.
Wildflower Hike: Join Melinda Walker for a wildflower hike at the Metolius Preserve; 5-7:30 p.m.; free; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Creekside Yoga: Every Friday evening this summer; 5-6 p.m.; $25; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com.