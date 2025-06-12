Former Bend High star softball pitcher Addisen Fisher transfers from UCLA to Georgia Published 12:39 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

Former Bend High softball pitcher Addisen Fisher’s time in the transfer portal was short-lived.

After one year at UCLA, and less than a week in the transfer portal, Fisher has transferred to the University of Georgia in the SEC as reported by Softball America.

Fisher released a video on social media Thursday morning with the caption “Did someone say sic ’em? #godawgs”

While pitching for the Lava Bears, Fisher was a three-time Oregon Gatorade Player of Year and was the 2024 National Gatorade Softball Player of the Year while leading Bend to its first state softball title.

The former top prospect in the nation committed to UCLA, which she called her “dream school” prior to her junior season. Georgia was one of the schools she had planned to officially visit during her recruitment, but committed to UCLA before doing so.

In her freshman season with the Bruins, who reached the College World Series, Fisher was an all-region honoree and posted a 2.59 ERA with 16 wins, a .241 opponent’s batting average, and 100 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings.