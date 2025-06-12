Giving back pays dividends for Riley Ranch Reserve volunteer

Published 2:30 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

By SUSAN HENDERSON, For The Bulletin

The upper level of Riley Ranch Nature Reserve offers wide-open views. It's a special space for walkers and runners, with no dogs or bikes permitted. (Courtesy Bend Park & Recreation District)

I began volunteering at Riley Ranch Nature Reserve from the first week it opened in December 2017. But that’s not when my interest in the park began.

I was very interested in the location and development of the park from the moment I was aware  of it. My husband and I live near the end of a section of the Deschutes River Trail which terminates in our neighborhood. We use that trail for running and walking. A section of that trail  overlooks the property across the river that was to become Riley Ranch and I was curious if  they would someday connect. I am always interested in trails and parks that connect, which I  found out is exactly what Bend Parks and Rec does best. Connectivity and access are part  of their core mission.

Boulders pepper the Deschutes River at Riley Ranch Nature Reserve. (Courtesy Bend Park & Recreation District)

I saw an opportunity to apply to the Citizens’ Advisory Committee for the park, and I was  accepted! I enjoyed the process very much and especially that I was a part of the planning and  development of something that would be a permanent open space for the entire community to  enjoy. There was much discussion around the two levels of the park, which presented  accessibility issues, as well as the final decision to not allow dogs or bikes (a lively — but  friendly — discussion for sure). In the end, we all agreed.

As a volunteer at Riley Ranch, I mainly meet and greet visitors, answer questions about the  park, say hello to the many fly anglers who gear up and head down into the canyon, help the  runners with the trail system and distances (I’m a runner myself), and gently redirect people  who arrive with dogs or bikes to go 2 miles down the road to Sawyer Park where they and  their dogs will have a great time. I would say I have a 99% success rate with that, with only the  very occasional pushback.

Some visitors come to the park to rehab after a surgery, thanks to solid footing on the upper loops and only walkers or runners around them. (Courtesy Bend Park & Recreation District)

I believe that the no-dogs, no-bikes restriction is what makes Riley Ranch such a special place.  There are no barking pups racing around off leash, no people riding by shouting “on your left.”  People can relax and enjoy the beautiful trail system. Many of the park visitors are birders or  are simply excited to see a large herd of deer in the Sage Flats Loop, or to spot a bull snake.  Two people have shown me photos of a bobcat they spotted in the park. Everyone is  fascinated by the raptors they see soaring over the park and above the Deschutes River  Canyon.

Some of the visitors come to the park to rehab after a surgery, comfortable in the fact that they  have solid footing on the upper loops and only walkers or runners around them. It’s a peaceful  place to be no matter the reason for being there.

I have met so many interesting people from literally all over the world. I get nothing but positive  feedback from the visitors. If I see a visitor trying to sort out the trail system on the map, I sometimes approach them with an offer to explain the park. A lot of people don’t realize it is on  two levels or notice that it connects to a state park just down the river, one of the most  beautiful sections of trail in my opinion. And I absolutely enjoy talking to Bend residents who  have lived here for years and are just now discovering the park. It’s a wonderful place for me to  spend a few hours in an environment I love, talking with people who feel the same way.

More information

Bend Park & Recreation District enlists help from volunteers as essential partners in providing recreation services for our community. Volunteers are matched with their interests to serve the needs of the district as well as those of our patrons and the community, promote stewardship and enhance experiences for everyone. In 2024, more than 1,278 volunteers contributed their time and efforts, providing over 41,425 hours of valuable support to the district and our community. The total service hours contributed by volunteers are the equivalent of the time worked by 20 full-time employees. Learn more at bendparksandrec.org.

Susan Henderson is a retired sportswear industry executive who loves Bend and volunteers weekly for Bend Park & Recreation District.

