Heading outside: Singletrack joy in the Ochocos; fish for kokanee on Wickiup Published 4:18 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

A cyclist rides along the side of a cliff on Lookout Mountain in the Ochocos in 2014. (Mark Morical/Bulletin file) Ochoco Reservoir's banks near the campground. Bank fishing is popular on the reservoir and reported to be good near Ochoco Dam on the lake's west end. (Aaron Rasheed/Bulletin file) A runner strides along the Deschutes River Trail's Awbrey Reach section. (Courtesy Bend Park and Recreation District) A group of floaters relax as the wind pushes them around a back cove of Wickiup Reservoir in 2017. (Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin photo) The view of the Ochoco Mountains from the top of Lookout Mountain. (Mark Morical/Bulletin file)

I hope I’m not the only one who struggled to acclimate to last week’s 90-degree heat. Even with consciously hydrating throughout the day and pulling the casual shorts out from my closet for the first time this year my mind was going hazy by midafternoon. With no air conditioning unit in my place, I tried all the tricks to keep it cool — opening up all the windows at night, blasting fans and closing everything by morning and drawing the blinds. But by Monday, I sought refuge in our air-conditioned office.

Luckily enough, this weekend’s temperatures should stay below 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Unfortunately, for our local trails, which could use a little precipitation, there is none in the forecast. It’s clear skies all weekend long. Temperatures should drop into the 40s overnight.

Below are some recommended spots for recreation this weekend.

Singletrack joy in the Ochocos

According to recent reports on the BendTrails Facebook page and bendtrails.org, the grassy and technical singletrack trails in the Ochoco National Forest are rideable. There may still be some snow at the top of Lookout and Round mountains, but everything below should be in good shape. Riders should however keep an eye for downed trees on the trails. Some have been cleared, but not all, according to reports.

Lookout Mountain, one of Central Oregon’s highly-regarded sustained downhill trails, drops about 3,500 feet in seven miles. While the first few miles are rough, rocky and technical, the trail becomes faster and more flowy as you descend, with just a few short uphill punches. Lookout Mountain’s lower trailhead, on Ochoco Creek Road off of Highway 26, is nearly an-hour-and-20-minute drive from Bend.

While in the area, riders might as well check out the Cougar trail system on the other side of Highway 26 as well. There are no recent reports on popular, intermediate trails Cougar Creek and Scotty Creek, but the lower, beginner trails in the system — Bandit Springs Trails — are riding well. Mountain bikers looking to ride the Cougar area trails can park at either Cougar East or Cougar West trailheads.

The Ochocos offer a nice reprieve from the busier trail systems in the Deschutes National Forest, and the trails also make for great hiking and trail running as well. Consider making a weekend of it by camping at one of the many campgrounds in the area.

14-16-inch kokanee in Wickiup Reservoir

Anglers report decent fishing for large kokanee, ranging from 14 to 16 inches, in Wickiup Reservoir, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) website. There have also been reports of catching the occasional brown and rainbow trout.

Wickiup Reservoir reopened to angling in April. The reservoir is currently 80 percent full and the North Wickiup boat ramp is accessible.

As of the May 22 opener, the upper Deschutes River is also open for the season. Since reopening, anglers have reported productive fishing for mountain whitefish, brook trout and redband trout from Crane Prairie Reservoir to its headwaters at Little Lava Lake.

For more fishing reports, check out the ODFW’s website.

Make the most of the trails in town

Bend has a variety of trails that wind and weave their way through town. No matter the weather, it’s always nice having options that are just a quick stroll away from home. Whether it’s the Deschutes River Trail, Larkspur Trail or Archie Briggs Canyon Trail, all offer a great, quick outing on a weekday or compact weekend schedule.

My favorite is the Deschutes River Trail section that goes around Awbrey Butte, sometimes called Awbrey Reach. The trail offers a great vantage point to the Deschutes River below and the sprawling High Desert to the northeast. Check out Bend Park and Recreation District’s trail locator to find the closest trail near you.

Stop by Ochoco Reservoir for dip, fish

While out riding the trails in the Ochocos, stop by Ochoco Reservoir on the drive home for a quick dip, paddle or a little fishing. Ochoco Lake Campground and day use area, which is operated by Crook County Parks and Recreation, has over 30 campsites, picnic areas, walking trails, a boat launch, fish cleaning station and a swimming area.

According to reports on the ODFW website, anglers have had fair results fishing for rainbow trout from the banks and boat near Ochoco Dam. The reservoir is currently 94% full and has a boat ramp, accessible fishing pier and fish cleaning station. Water clarity may be low due to spring runoff.

The reservoir is just east of Prineville and about an hour drive from Bend.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, visit bendbulletin.com/conditions-report.

