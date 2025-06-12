McKenzie Pass Highway to open Monday Published 6:10 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

The scenic state highway that climbs and twists over the Cascade Mountains between Mount Washington and North Sister will open to travelers on Monday.

Heavy snowfall makes McKenzie Pass Highway, also known as state Highway 242, too difficult to maintain during the winter. The Oregon Department of Transportation usually closes the high-elevation road each November and reopens it the third Monday in June, depending on snowfall.

The 38-mile stretch begins in Sisters, summits the pass at 5,325 feet and ends at Belknap Hot Springs near McKenzie Bridge on the west side of the mountains.

With the road open, the public will gain access to a host of trailheads, recreational and historical sites, including two federal wilderness areas and the Dee Wright Observatory.

Last year, the road opened two-and-a-half weeks late late because of a $4 million road construction project on the east side of the pass that included a fresh coat of pavement, repaired gouges, improved shoulders and accessible ramps.

The construction provided smoother travels last summer. And some people have already had a taste of McKenzie Pass this year.

In recent weeks, throngs of cyclists have continued the practice of sneaking passed the closed gates to ride the road. Late May and early June — when snow is mostly clear from the road but the gate is not yet open — is a critical window for cyclists to experience an iconic ride without having to share the skinny and winding road with cars.

ODOT frowns on the practice. The agency has emphasized that the closure applies to all vehicles, even bikes.

“Anyone who chooses to bypass the closed gates to access the highway when it’s closed does so at their own risk,” the agency said in a press release Thursday.

ODOT said that even after the snow melts each spring, there is still work to do to make the road safe, such as clearing downed trees, rocks and debris and patching pavement.

In the 99 years since the McKenzie Pass Highway became a state route, the earliest opening date was on March 25, which occurred in 1934, and the latest was Aug. 16, in 2008. When the gate opens and the tourist season picks up, ODOT estimates about 300 cars travel the road per day.

Due to its narrow, winding design, vehicles longer than 35 feet are prohibited, according to ODOT.