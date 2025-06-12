OperaBend concert, performances this week and next Published 2:21 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

Music, laughter and romance get all rolled up into one when OperaBend wraps up its 2024-25 season with “The Barber of Seville,” in performance at Mountain View High School at 7 p.m. June 20 and 3 p.m June 22.

In press materials, OperaBend describes “The Barber of Seville” as “one of the most popular operas in the repertoire, known for its infectious melodies, witty characters, and fast paced comedy. The story follows the antics of Figaro, the resourceful (and at times, acrobatic) Barber, as he helps Count Almaviva win the heart of Rosina, who is being kept under the strict watch of her guardian, the bumbling Doctor Bartolo.

Prize-winning Portland-based baritone Adrian Rosales stars as the clever Barber Figaro, tenor Anthony Nguyen, also of Portland, is the dashing Count Almaviva, and mezzo-soprano Grace Skinner, from Washington state and making her OperaBend debut, is the quick-on-her-feet Rosina.

Jocelyn Thomas, a soprano who plays Berta in the production and artistic advisor with OperaBend, told The Bulletin, “There are several Bend-specific ‘easter eggs’ planted for those audience members with a keen eye.”

Jacalyn Kreitzer, an opera consultant, described the production as “huge” in an email to The Bulletin. Maestro Michael Gesme will helm a full orchestra, and a cadre of “fantastically sparkling young opera singers (are) coming from Portland and Seattle,” Kreitzer added. This opera will be a crowd-pleaser. … YES, the famous Bugs Bunny aria is included!”

For those who want to learn more about the production, Rossini and opera in general, director Zachary Lenox will be on hand to give a free pre-concert lecture an hour before curtain. Tickets are required for the lecture and performances, which are $40 for general admission, $20 for students. Visit operabend.org for more information and link to ticket sales.

Ahead of the two performances, lead performers Adrian Rosales, Anthony Nguyen and Grace Skinner will be in Bend Sunday for a 2 p.m. fundraising concert, “The Barber’s Salon,” in Central Oregon Community College’s Wille Hall. Admission for the party is by donation, and no ticket is required.

If You Go

What: OperaBend presents “The Barber of Seville”

When: 7 pm. June 20 and 3 p.m. June 22

Where: Mountain View High School, 2755 NE 27th Ave., Bend

Cost: $40, $20 for students

Contact: operabend.org