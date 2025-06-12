The Biggest Little Show in the World returns to a sold-out crowd Published 9:45 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

Tickets are sold out for Sisters Rodeo, which returns for its 85th anniversary Wednesday through Sunday.

But for those interested in attending who have yet to purchase a ticket, a limited number of standing room tickets will be sold at the ticket booth on the same day of the performances. These tickets do not offer arena access, but permit spectators to watch from the Red Rock Corral, where rodeo performances are streamed live on TV screens and concessions are available.

After listening to community feedback, the board of directors added a sixth evening performance Thursday, when only slack qualifications had previously been held. It’s the first new performance to be added to the rodeo since 2014, according to Brian Greig, the rodeo’s vice president.

“As we always like to say, having a new performance in rodeos is like having another child. It’s a big deal,” he said.

The Biggest Little Show in the World has also broken a record this year, with over 750 competitors traveling to Sisters to compete in events including steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, tie-down roping, breakaway roping, bareback riding, bull riding, team and saddle bronc riding.

Sisters Rodeo’s accompanying parade, the “Biggest Little Parade in the West,” will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday with rodeo queens, costumed riders, classic cars, wagons and corgis.

How do I get there?

Over 30,000 people are expected to flow into the city for the rodeo, so Greig requests that attendees allow extra travel time on their way to the venue.

“There’s one way in, one way out in Sisters, so we ask everybody to be patient when they’re on Highway 20. Our parking staff and volunteers are doing everything they can,” he said.

A free shuttle bus service will be offered from Sisters High School (1700 W McKinney Butte Road) and Old Sisters Elementary School (611 E Cascade Avenue) starting two hours before the first performance and running every 15 minutes. Tips for the drivers are welcome in exchange for the complimentary service, according to the event website.

If You Go

What: Sisters Rodeo 2025

When: Wednesday-Sunday

Where: 67637 Highway 20, Sisters

Cost: Sold out. Standing room tickets $20

Contact: sistersrodeo.com or 541-549-0121