Bend-founded Cuppa Yo expands in town

Published 6:10 am Friday, June 13, 2025

By Suzanne Roig

Crystal Lomeli and Keith Clayton, owners of Cuppa Yo, at their eastside location in Bend.

Cuppa Yo, a Bend-founded frozen yogurt franchise, is celebrating its 15th anniversary with the opening of its third shop in town, according to a company statement.

The third location will open later this summer near the Costco shopping plaza off NW Robal Lane  in the city’s north end. The other two locations are at NE Cushing Drive and NW Newport Avenue. 

There are now 15 locations of the frozen yogurt franchise in eight states in addition to Oregon, according to the company. 

The company built its reputation on a self-serve concept offering a variety of flavors, according to the company. 

“Fifteen years ago we launched Cuppa Yo with a vision to create a space where people could gather and enjoy a fun, interactive dessert experience,”said Keith Clayton, company founder, in a prepared statement. “This anniversary,  and our new Bend location, are a reflection of the community that has supported us from day one.”

About Suzanne Roig

Suzanne Roig has been a reporter with The Bulletin since 2018 covering business and health in the region. When she's not working she enjoys taking her dog, Pono, out on hikes. She can be reached at 541-633-2117, suzanne.roig@bendbulletin.com.

email author More by Suzanne

You Might Like

Print Article

  • Best of the Best of Bend 2025

    Best of Bend Community Choice Awards

Marketplace