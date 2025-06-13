Bend-founded Cuppa Yo expands in town Published 6:10 am Friday, June 13, 2025

Cuppa Yo, a Bend-founded frozen yogurt franchise, is celebrating its 15th anniversary with the opening of its third shop in town, according to a company statement.

The third location will open later this summer near the Costco shopping plaza off NW Robal Lane in the city’s north end. The other two locations are at NE Cushing Drive and NW Newport Avenue.

There are now 15 locations of the frozen yogurt franchise in eight states in addition to Oregon, according to the company.

The company built its reputation on a self-serve concept offering a variety of flavors, according to the company.

“Fifteen years ago we launched Cuppa Yo with a vision to create a space where people could gather and enjoy a fun, interactive dessert experience,”said Keith Clayton, company founder, in a prepared statement. “This anniversary, and our new Bend location, are a reflection of the community that has supported us from day one.”