BLM to hold wild horse adoption event June 25-27 in Hines Published 12:45 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Yearlings available for adoption at the Oregon Wild Horse Corral Facility in Hines. 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Geldings available for adoption at the Yearlings available for adoption at the Oregon Wild Horse Corral Facility in Hines.

Want to give a wild horse a home? A wild horse adoption event is planned to be held at the Oregon Wild Horse Corral Facility in Hines on June 25-27.

The event, hosted by the Bureau of Land Management, will feature 10 yearlings from the South Steens Herd Management Area and 15 geldings, all 5 years or younger, from Murderer’s Creek Wild Horse Territory, located south of Dayville.

The adoption event is the first time the public will be able to take home these horses since they were gathered during the summer and fall of 2024.

Registration and animal viewing will take place on June 25 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Adoptions begin the following day at 9 a.m. and will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis for registered and approved adopters.

Potential adopters can apply in advance at wildhorsesonline.blm.gov/HowToGuide or by emailing their application to cpresley@blm.gov before June 25.

South Steens horses are recognized for their distinctive coloring with above average conformation while Murderer’s Creek horses tend to be bay, black or brown with a smaller saddle-horse build. The adoption fee is $125.