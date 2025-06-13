Breedlove Guitars sold to Nashville owners

Published 6:07 am Friday, June 13, 2025

By Suzanne Roig

Jarod Opperman / The Bulletin Heath Turner tests the sound of a nearly finished guitar at the Breedlove Guitars production facility in Bend in August.

Bend-based Breedlove and Bedell Guitars has been sold to Nashville, Tennessee artists Pete Mroz and Shannon Pollard, the company announced.

The new owners will carry on the work of Tom Bedell, who created acoustic guitars in Bend for 35 years, according to a company statement. The terms of the sale were not disclosed. 

Mroz is a singer, songwriter who was recognized on NBC’s “The Voice” and Pollard is the grandson of country music icon Eddy Arnold, according to the company’s statement..

Breedlove is known for creating designs and building guitars in its custom shop focusing on craftsmanship, tone and performance. 

 

