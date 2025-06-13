Published 6:30 am Friday, June 13, 2025

Chris Friess

January 16, 1946 – June 8, 2025

Bend, Oregon

Carter Christian Friess, 79, of Bend, Oregon, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2025, in Portland, Oregon, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on January 16, 1946, Chris lived a life devoted to his wife, Madelle, his family, his faith, his church community, and his patients. His father, a Marine who served in World War II, settled in Salem, Oregon, where Chris grew up.

Chris graduated from South Salem High School in 1964, where he met Madelle, his future wife, in homeroom. Their bond grew throughout high school and college, leading them to marry shortly after graduation. Chris went on to earn a degree in Biology from

Carleton College in 1968, followed by his medical degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin in 1972. He completed his residency in Otolaryngology at Oregon Health (OHSU) Science University (OHSU) in 1977.

Chris’s career as an otolaryngologist spanned decades and touched countless lives. He served for two years at Bethesda Naval Medical Center near Washington, D.C., before spending 14 years in private practice in Logan, Utah. In 1993, Chris and Madelle moved to Bend, where he practiced at Central Oregon ENT for 21 years, retiring in 2014 at age 68. Throughout his career, Chris was passionate about medical missions, traveling with Madelle to Guatemala, Peru, Kenya, Colombia, and Honduras, offering compassionate care to underserved communities worldwide.

In addition to his medical career, Chris was deeply involved in his Bend community. He served as President of the Medical Staff at St. Charles Medical Center, as an Elder at Antioch Church, and as a member of the Committee for Art in Public Places, where he helped design artwork for the iconic roundabouts in Bend. He also served as Chairman of the Old Bend Neighborhood Association. Chris’s leadership, vision, and commitment

to making his community a better place will be remembered by all who knew him.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Chris was known for his steadfast love of family and deep faith. Affectionately called “Grampie” by his grandchildren, Chris took immense pride in his four children, their spouses, and his eleven grandchildren. He found spiritual connection and joy in his small group, “Forever Young,” at Antioch Church, where he was part of a community that valued both the Gospel and social justice. He was also an active participant in men’s morning small groups, where he. enjoyed fellowship, prayer, and lively discussions on theological matters.

Chris and Madelle created cherished memories for their family on vacations at Crescent Lake. Chris loved teaching windsurfing, reading on the beach, hosting talent shows, and simply being together as a family. His love of music was also a defining part of his life—Chris had over 10,000 songs in his iTunes library.

An accomplished and creative spirit, Chris personally designed and oversaw the

restoration of his beloved Craftsman home. He refinished the fir box beams, doors, and

molding himself. His meticulously curated front yard on Riverside Blvd became a

beloved sight for neighbors and passersby, who often stopped to admire its beauty. Chris loved chatting with visitors, always eager to share his knowledge and passion for gardening.

Chris is survived by his devoted wife, Madelle; his children and their spouses: Megan & Gary Nordlander (Joel, Anna, and Estee), Darin Friess & Jennifer Stoller (Andrew, Camille, Brendan), Malin Friess & Sara Cichowski (Amelia, Meredith, Oliver), and Kiersten & Jason Ramirez (Samuel, Micah); his eleven grandchildren; and his brothers, Robert and John Friess. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Patricia Friess.

A celebration of Chris’s life will be held at Foundry Church on June 14th at 1:00 PM. The family invites those attending to wear colorful attire in honor of Chris’s vibrant spirit.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Antioch Church Building Fund in Bend, Oregon—a church that meant so much to both Chris and Madelle.

Chris Friess will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, passionate healer, creative spirit, and a man who lived his life with deep faith and an unwavering commitment to his patients and community. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support from friends and family near and far. Your expressions of sympathy have touched our hearts, and we thank you for being a part of Chris’s life.