Letters to the editor: Health care access; Act on wildfires; Stop rodeos Published 11:02 am Friday, June 13, 2025

Change may reduce health care access

I am writing to express my concern about an alarming change in health insurance coverage options for Oregonians who purchase their plans on the individual marketplace.

Currently, PacificSource is the only insurer offering a preferred provider organization, PPO, plan with a broad service area and out-of-network benefits. These PPO plans function as in-network coverage with Aetna outside of Oregon, Washington, and Idaho, and they include out-of-network benefits with a separate out-of-pocket maximum. However, PacificSource has announced it will transition to offering only exclusive provider organization, EPO, plans on the Individual marketplace.

This shift will significantly restrict access to care. The new EPO plans limit coverage to Oregon, Idaho, Montana and possibly select areas in Washington. Patients who need care beyond these regions, especially for specialty or complex conditions, will now be forced to pursue single-case agreements. These agreements can be challenging to obtain and are not always approved, even in cases where the insurer’s network is inadequate.

This change is deeply disheartening. It means that Oregonians may lose access to critical non-emergency care from renowned institutions such as Johns Hopkins or the Mayo Clinic. For individuals battling serious illnesses, these options are not luxuries. They are essential.

Reducing access to comprehensive care is a step backward. I urge regulators and insurers to reconsider this change and prioritize patient access over administrative convenience.

As of March 2025, PacificSource has 14,099 Oregon individual subscribers and a total of 21,483 Oregon individual members who are impacted by this filing.



– Gail Menasco, Bend

Lawmakers must act on heatwaves and wildfires

Everyone deserves a safe and healthy home that is energy efficient, affordable, and comfortable year-round. As a Bend resident, I’ve been dealing with increased wildfire smoke and having to run my AC all summer, which has made my energy bills really expensive. I’d love to upgrade my home to be more energy efficient, but I don’t even know where to begin, plus, as a renter, I’m not sure what I’m able to do.

I know I’m not alone — many Oregonians face these barriers. Navigating the complex landscape of home upgrades, incentives, and vetting contractors feels overwhelming. Without clear resources, people struggle to make upgrades, missing out on energy savings and wildfire prevention.

This is why I support One Stop Shop 2.0, HB 3081, — a tool designed to help Oregonians like me make informed, energy-efficient choices for their homes. This program would provide direct assistance, connecting people with trusted contractors, live support, and financial incentives for upgrades. One Stop Shop 2.0 simplifies the process, ensuring that homeowners and renters alike can take advantage of energy-efficient improvements without the confusion and frustration. Additionally, investing in clean energy solutions will not only lower utility bills but also create more good-paying jobs in the growing clean energy sector — a win-win!

With summer fast approaching, we know that increased wildfires and excessive heat are the new norm. Lawmakers must act now to help keep Oregonians safe and healthy by passing HB 3081.

– Kristi Mellum Bend

Stop rodeos

Rodeo is condemned for its inherent cruelty by nearly every animal welfare organization on Earth. Rodeo is mostly hype, a macho exercise in domination. It needs to end.

California boasts the nation’s most comprehensive rodeo law, Penal Code 596.7, enacted in 2000, amended in 2007 to cover the hundreds of Mexican-style rodeos called “charreadas.” The law forbids the use of electric prods in the holding chutes, and requires either an on-site or on-call veterinarian at every rodeo and charreada, plus injury reports. Other states should follow suit. The Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association, racetracks, horse shows and endurance rides all require on-site veterinarians — so should all rodeos. The charreada’s brutal “steer tailing” event should be outlawed everywhere as should tie-down calf roping.

The United Kingdom (England, Scotland, Wales) outlawed all of rodeo back in 1934. Can the U.S. be far behind? Just imagine the public outcry if pet dogs were substituted for the terrified roping calves and wrestling steers. Even Cesar Chavez was an outspoken critic; ditto Pope Francis. Let your state reps hear from you!

– Eric Mills is coordinator for Action for Animals in Oakland, Calif.





