Meet the Secret Waffle Society, a quirky food truck with a big heart Published 9:30 am Friday, June 13, 2025

There’s little digital footprint of the Secret Waffle Society, a food truck that opened on the corner of Greenwood Avenue and Bond Street earlier this year. However, it’s hard to miss the truck with “best kept secret in Bend” emblazoned on one end while driving past the major intersection.

Co-founders and Air Force veterans, Cassandra Donohoe and Zeus, who identifies by his first name only, prefer for their product to stand on its own.

“My grandma used to always tell me, ‘If anybody’s doing advertising, it means it’s no good,’” Zeus said.

The food truck specializes in sweet and savory stuffed waffles, which are remarkably different than the cake-like breakfast food with a pattern of grid-like indentations. These waffles are oblong with an enclosed filling that could be described as a cross between Uncrustables and a Twinkie.

It’s an appropriate delivery system for sweet fillings like Nutella and apple pie ($3.50) or savory stuffings such as spicy chicken and cheddar ($4.20). The waffle sticks are also made for dipping and come with Log Cabin table syrup on the side.

Last week, the truck was serving up several secret stuffed waffle flavors, including a lemon meringue waffle with a side of blackberry sauce and whipped cream and a Nutella with Bavarian cream with whipped cream and syrup.

The latter could be compared to a Boston cream donut, Donohoe said.

It was slightly crispy on the outside, followed by a chewiness and a satisfyingly sweet taste. The accompanying dipping sauces add to the truck’s whimsical concept and are reminiscent of Dunkaroos, the snack food that came with cookies and icing in separate compartments.

‘Everyone eats’

The sweetest part is the nature of the founders, who exude friendliness and won’t turn anyone away from the truck regardless of their ability to pay. People experiencing homelessness who stop by the truck are offered waffles and water, Zeus said.

“Our motto is everyone eats,” Donohoe said.

The couple has been feeding the community since the food truck opened. It wasn’t until Zeus’ mom recommended involving customers in the effort that “feed someone in need $5” was added in yellow paint on the food truck. Discounts are also offered to veterans, first responders, budtenders and teachers.

Donahoe and Zeus met in Air Force Basic Military Training, then didn’t see each other for another six years. When they met again, Zeus said they realized they were still in love and have been together ever since.

What’s on the menu?

Three standard sweet stuffed waffles are listed on the Secret Waffle Society’s menu for $3.50 (Nutella, apple pie and strawberry) and three savory options for $4.20 each (spicy chicken, smoked bacon or maple sausage, all with cheddar cheese).

Any waffle may also be prepared with the truck’s gluten-free waffle mix, which is comparable to the standard mix in both flavor and appearance, but not certified as safe for those with celiac disease.

Another special is the street pickle, affixed to a stick and slathered with a mixture of mayonnaise, cheese and Tajín seasoning ($6). It resembles elote, a Mexican street food of charred grilled corn coated in mayonnaise, Cotija cheese, lime juice and chili powder.

When stopping by for a waffle, it’s worth pausing to admire the art that covers the food truck, which is peppered with ambiguous symbols. The awning of the food truck’s ordering window features random stickers and a hand-drawn note with arrows that encourages customers to add their own. Written in red lettering beneath the ordering window is, “A misery shared is halved. A joy shared is doubled. A waffle shared is… we’re going to need more waffles.”

The Secret Waffle Society doesn’t run its business like most food trucks. It’s playful and delightfully eccentric.

The waffles may easily be enjoyed on the go, but are on the small side, so two or three constitute a meal . And when buying a meal, don’t forget to consider purchasing a waffle for a neighbor in need, as the owners so generously do.

Details

What: The Secret Waffle Society

Location: 1101 NW Bond, Bend

Contact: @swsbend

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Price Range: $2.75-$6

Cuisine: Waffles