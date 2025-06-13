Redmond fifth grader skates solo thanks to local engineering students Published 11:00 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

Skaters jumped ramps and flipped boards as they skated through Sage Elementary School’s gymnasium Wednesday morning. Fifth grader Robert Parsons, who has cerebral palsy, joined in and skated solo thanks to an adaptive harness and electric skateboard designed by an Oregon State University-Cascades student engineering team.

Cerebral palsy affects balance, movement and coordination, all necessary for skateboarding. Robert was strapped into a harness with a green wheeled frame that enabled him to stay upright, with his ankles strapped to an electric skateboard. He propelled himself forward, slowed down and braked with a joystick similar to the one on his wheelchair.

His mother Jeanine Parsons said Robert has always loved watching adaptive sports videos but they never thought this would be possible for him. She’s grateful to the administrators and teachers at Sage Elementary for the help they’ve provided, as well as the Oregon State University-Cascades engineering team.

Dreams fulfilled

Rebekah O’Neill, who is graduating with her degree in engineering science from Oregon State University-Cascades on Sunday, spearheaded the effort to create the harness and frame for Robert. She wanted to build a piece of adaptive equipment for her senior-year capstone project. The class requires working with a client on a real-world problem.

Between her sophomore and junior years, she talked with someone whose daughter had Rhett’s syndrome, a neurological disorder, but who was able to ski thanks to adaptive equipment. As an engineer, O’Neill thought she could create something adaptive too. So she started reaching out to local schools.

“I asked if there were any students with a dream they couldn’t do,” she said. “Robert was a go-getter and really on board.”

She developed the project throughout her junior year with help from her professors, and worked with Robert’s support team to see what would work best for his needs while also being fun. Oregon Adaptive Sports, a nonprofit that helps those with disabilities experience sports and outdoors activities, sponsored the project and by September, her team of four students had a plan to build it. Robert skated using the harness for the first time a month ago.

“It’s incredible, I never thought it would turn into what it has,” she said. “I’m honored and lucky.”

Skaters from the Board House Society joined the assembly at Sage elementary to show off their skills. Robert reached out to their skaters to see if they would be interested in joining in. The organization is working to raise funds and build an indoor skate park in Bend. They offer skate camps throughout Central Oregon at outdoor parks, including throughout the summer.

“It’s just a fun skate jam and to bring awareness to Board House, but also to skate with (Robert). And then my next mission would be to try to figure out how to continue his skating,” said Tryg Bjornstad, one of the founders.

The organization plans to start private lessons soon and is setting up after-school programs for the fall.

Inspiring students

Sean Corson, adaptive physical education teacher at Sage Elementary, provides equal access to physical education and sports to students. He originally got a call from O’Neill, who was looking for a student who needed adaptive equipment, and helped with designing the harness.

“We spent four months working on design. It was something he wanted, a skateboard,” he said. “This is what it’s all about, inspiring students and telling them that everybody can reach their potential. I’m thankful.”

The harness and frame now belong to the Parsons family, and Corson and the Board House Society team is already discussing how to make sure Robert gets in some skating time this summer.