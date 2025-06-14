Published 6:30 am Saturday, June 14, 2025

John Kinsman Coltman, February 22, 1943 to June 7, 2025

John was the first of three sons born in Chicago to Harold (Hal) Coltman and Helen K. Coltman, followed by brothers Robert (Bob) and Charles (Chip). When John was seven his family moved to La Canada, California, and John graduated from John Muir High School in Pasadena. John later graduated from the Clark Honors College of the University of Oregon, where he belonged to the Theta Chi fraternity and became a proud lifelong Duck. John obtained a Masters Degree in Business Administration from Stanford University and joined the Peace Corps. He spent two years in Arica, Chile, where he

taught economics at a community college run by Jesuits. He considered this service to be one of the best and most rewarding times of his life.

In 1969, John returned to Oregon and began his 38-year career at Omark/Oregon Cutting Systems (later Blount), retiring as its Manufacturing Manager. John was always happy to explain that Omark made saw chain, not chain saws.

In 1970 John married Joyce Erland and they had two sons, Brett (1971) and Ian (1975). John and Joyce later divorced. John married Portland lawyer Christine Herrick in 1991. John and Chris had a lovely life together. Throughout their careers, they lived and worked in Portland. In their free time they enjoyed mountain hiking and travelling around Oregon, especially central Oregon, and to Italy, France, Mexico, Hawaii and Alaska. Together John and Chris remodeled a historic home in Portland’s Irvington neighborhood and built three new homes in central Oregon. They learned to cook together and once took a cooking course in Provence, France.

In retirement, John focused on vegetable gardening and his community. He became a certified Master Gardener, sharing responsibility for Bend’s Northwest Crossing community garden in its first years. John also became active in the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon (UUFCO),

for which he proudly served as Treasurer and assisted with financial matters surrounding the building of its current facility.

In his last years, though suffering from dementia, John never lost his kind and generous spirit. John is survived by his beloved wife, Chris, Bend; his sons Brett (Claudia), Las Vegas, and Ian, Portland; his brother, Chip (Laurie), Maui; and granddaughters, Ashleigh, Daniella and Mila. He was predeceased by his parents and his closest friend and brother, Bob.

At his request, and consistent with his love of gardening, John’s remains will be composted. (For more information, visit ReturnHome.com.)

John’s family is grateful for the support of Partners in Care, 2705 NE Wyatt Ct., Bend, Oregon 97701, and requests that any gifts in John’s memory by made to this organization that cared for him with grace and dignity in his final days.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, September 14, 2025, at 4:00pm at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend, OR 97703, with a reception following at the church.