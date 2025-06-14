Letters to the editor: Embrace one another; Run for office; Fight cervical cancer Published 8:08 am Saturday, June 14, 2025

We are not an island

Yes, not as a universe, as a country, as a community, or as a people. We, throughout history, do best when we look after one another. No matter what comes between us, the best new thing, new budgets, new laws, we are still sharing space and country. Wealthy people, poor people, healthy or infirm people, we are all earth dwellers no matter how discriminating we tend to be from time to time.

The intolerance that drives our current administration seems to relish its most drastic divisive measures and draconian approaches, the latest of which is the big, beautiful? bill: cuts in health care, education, reveal the fissure between the haves and havenots that one would be hard pressed to see any benefit for our country.

The latest tendency of adhering to a “strong man rule” may be popular with some segment of our population but it does not match with the moral principles set forth by the Founding Fathers. Soon enough, cuts to aid to seniors (Meals on wheels, home care for the senior) will start affecting even the proponents and the MAGA crowd, of the drastic measures.

Red states, particularly in the South, criticize blue states for the perceived liberalism but accept the wealth that blue coffers provide the federal government which in turn bequeaths to the poorest states of the Union.

May we someday believe in the abundance of goodwill this country has demonstrated throughout its history and simply embrace one another.

– Carlos “Charlie” Wysling, Bend

Bread and Circus?

This is all so depressing. Media self censorship, deployment of troops against Americans, politicization of the military, a military parade on the ‘king’s’ birthday, scientists being let go because their vaccine recommendations don’t mesh with the wacko health leader, and a host of many other egregious acts by this administration in a short period of time – like a few days.

Is this all to stop us from focusing on any one act? Is chaos our new norm? Do we actually want to live this way for another three-plus years?

It’s up to us to take back our country, our place in the world and our sanity. Let’s start now, get out, organise and run for office if you can and if not, make sure to back candidates and vote. Maybe our voices can and will still be heard. Let’s not be victims.

– Michelle Boltz, Bend

Fight cervical cancer

Oregon Senate Bill 451A is not likely to get a lot of attention but it is an important piece of legislation that could save lives. It is currently being held up in the Oregon Legislature, sitting in the Joint Committee on Ways and Means after passing out of the Senate Committee on Health Care with a “do pass” recommendation.

This bill would eliminate out-of-pocket costs when physicians ask for additional screening for cervical cancer. Currently some women are forced to pay out of pocket, choosing perhaps between full peace of mind and making rent for a month. That’s not a decision anybody should be forced to make.

This is important legislation that will save lives and deserves to be heard. I ask Rep. Emerson Levy, Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson, Sen. Mike McLane and Sen. Anthony Broadman, who all sit on Joint Ways and Means, to stand up for Oregonians who might face a delayed cancer diagnosis and move this bill along. Let it be heard. Cervical cancer is effectively treated and even prevented with screening, but the survival rate drops quickly without early detection.

Waiting should not be an option.

– Audrey Rouse, Bend