Portland wine club chooses Bend for expansion Published 7:40 pm Saturday, June 14, 2025

In the town where beer is king, wine is trying to stake a claim.

Already a crowded scene, Amaterra Kitchen and Social Club is the latest winery to open up shop in Bend, but with a twist: a members-only scene at 909 NW Bond St. The wine club opened June 6 in the former space of Domain Serene Wine Lounge.

“A bunch of us partners in this business love Bend,”said Marcus Breuer, co-founder of Amaterra Winery in Portland. “We spend a lot of time there. Bend has really grown. And while it’s always been known for its beverages, the culinary scene has popped up there in the past couple of years.

“The things we do match very well with what we feel Bendites love there.”

Bend, best known for its outdoor playground, is also getting a reputation as a food scene. Some feel the region is saturated with wine bars and tasting rooms. In fact, Mark Pruden who owns The Bend Wine Bar at the Box Factory, said if he was opening in today’s climate, he’d think twice.

“Down here at the Box Factory, we have a number of wine tasting rooms and there are several at the Old Mill District too, and that creates a synergy,” Pruden said. “But given Bend’s size, I’d say we might have reached saturation.”

Joe Kim, owner of Yoli restaurant in Bend and a Bend chef for many decades, said Bend’s population growth is a key driver in the food scene. Also contributing is the desire to be self-employed, he said.

“New restaurants and food carts are entering Central Oregon’s food scene in spaces being vacated,” Kim said. “Some are being rented before most of the public even knew they were closed.”

At the Old Mill District, which leases out space to two wine bars, having more wine bars in town is exciting, said Beau Eastes, district marketing director.

“I love seeing the Bend dining scene grow, “ Eastes said. “I know our wine options in particular have increased quite a bit the past few years, but I think that’s more in line with Bend’s overall food environment evolving.”

At Amaterra Winery, customers will be asked to join through a $25 social membership that can be applied toward the cost of wine. Membership allows for reciprocal benefits at the Portland and Bend locations. The concept is used at Amaterra’s Portland location and has been well-received, Breuer said. The winery has about 2,000 members in the wine club and about 30,000 total members.

“A lot of our club members are coming from Bend,” Breuer said. “Our extended membership own second homes in Bend.”

The team in Bend is led by Jesse Luersen, manager, and Executive Chef Jeff Kelly, who is a Wales-trained chef with more than a decade of experience. Menus emphasize seasonal, local ingredients. Wine tasting and a full dinner service are on tap.

Amaterra has a full production estate vineyard on 12 acres, along with a production facility in southwest hills of Portland, Breuer said. It started in 2013 and expanded its tasting room and restaurant in 2022, he said.

“The vineyard contracts with 10 or more vineyards in Wilammette Valley where we source fruit for single-vineyard chardonnay and pinot grapes,” Breuer said. “Unlike other wineries, during the day we’re a tasting room and then in the evening, we’re a full on restaurant.