Published 6:30 am Saturday, June 14, 2025

William (Bill) L. Beckley

March 21, 1951 – April 19, 2025

BEND -You may have known him as the guy who always brought the BEST homemade ice cream to every party, or as your friendly and helpful Kaiser Pharmacist. Perhaps you knew him from his decked out OSU Beaver golf cart, fantasy football, and his love of socializing with just about anyone. Maybe you served with him on the Oregon Hunters Association board or the Bend High School Class of ‘69 reunion committee.

Bill Beckley was born in Tillamook to Charles L. Beckley & Joan A. Learned and moved to Bend shortly thereafter. A passionate outdoorsman, Bill began hunting at age eight. That year he was featured in the Bend Bulletin with his first deer, complete with a wound between his eyes from a kick back, and a toothy grin. From that point forward he never missed a deer season with his Dad and then later with his Son, Andrew. Bill was Sr. Class President at Bend High and a Pharmacy Graduate at OSU where he was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta (Fiji) fraternity. He moved to the Vancouver, WA area where he raised his son and worked the majority of his years as a pharmacist spanning 35 years.

Bill was honored to receive the Member of the Year Award in March from the Oregon Hunters Association. The Charles Beckley Scholarship will be renamed the Charles and William Beckley Scholarship to support high school students who will be moving on to study forestry, conservation, or natural resources.

Bill will be remembered for his unwavering kindness, loyalty, generosity, & sense of humor. He was an amazing father, a caring and dedicated grandfather, steadfast protective brother, and always the fun uncle. Bill is survived by his son, Andrew L. Beckley (Kafiat); granddaughters Alexis Ike (Joe); Felana & Aminah Beckley; sister Marilee Beckley Carson; niece Ashley Carson Cottingham (Carroll); grandnephews Chester & Beckley Cottingham & nephew Cole Carson (Melissa).

Bill requested a fun celebration full of good music, socializing and lots of ice cream – please join us at the Bend Golf Club on July 19, 2025, at 2:00 p.m.

Donations can be made to the Oregon Hunters Association Beckley Scholarship (oregonhunters.org/bend-chapter) or the

Lymphoma Foundation of America (lymphomahelp.org)