Published 6:30 am Sunday, June 15, 2025

James M Michaelis July 14, 1930 – March 8, 2025

Born on July 14, 1930 in Redbird, Nebraska to Arthur C. Michaelis and Anna Mauer and he was the youngest and last surviving child of 5 (Margaret, Howard, Floyd and Geneva).

He was a dedicated husband of 73 years to Virginia Michaelis. Survived by his daughter, Catherine (Pat) O’Keefe and son, James (Chris) Michaelis; his grandchildren, Cheryl Doyal, Mike (Audrey) Doyal, and Adam (Angie) Michaelis; 8 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his son, David Michaelis, grandson Andrew Michaelis, and wife, Virginia. He was a man of integrity, humor, firm handshake, and always put others before himself.

Per his request, the family will not hold a service. See www.niswonger-reynolds.com for the complete obituary.