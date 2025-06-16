Forest Service offers fee-free day on June 19 Published 1:10 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

Deschutes National Forest sign, seen here in 2018.

Summer is just getting going and the Forest Service wants you to get out there and enjoy your public lands. To that end, the U.S. Department of Agriculture will waive recreation fees at most day use sites on national forests in the region on June 19 (Juneteenth).

The fee waiver applies to day-use fees at trailheads, picnic areas, visitor centers and other recreation sites on the 17 national forests and grasslands in Oregon and Washington. Fees for camping, cabin rentals or special permits will remain in effect.

High altitude highways on the Deschutes National Forest have opened for the season, including the McKenzie Pass Highway, the Cascade Lakes Highway and the road to Paulina Lake.

The Lava Lands Visitor Center and Paulina Visitor Center are both open. The Cascade Lakes Welcome Station on Century Drive will remain closed for the season.

Fee-free days later this year on national forest land include National Public Lands Day (Sept. 27) and Veterans Day (Nov. 11). For more information about public lands in Oregon and Washington, visit the Forest Service’s Pacific Northwest webpage.