Could voters recall Deschutes County’s embattled sheriff? Here’s how it works. Published 12:51 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

In recent months, Deschutes County Sheriff Kent van der Kamp has faced widespread calls for his resignation following a string of dishonesty allegations. Now he says he will retire, despite giving the public little indication on when he might follow through with that plan.

Can the public act to remove him from office in the meantime?

It’s possible.

It’s likely that the state Board of Public Safety Standards and Training will decide whether or not to permanently revoke van der Kamp’s law enforcement credentials — which are necessary to hold office as an Oregon sheriff — at its next meeting on July 27, but before that even happens the public has the chance to submit a petition to recall the embattled sheriff from office.

Petitions to recall an elected official in Oregon can be submitted six months after an elected official takes office. For the last election cycle, that date falls on July 7.

“Even though he was appointed to fill the last sheriff’s term on January 1… van der Kamp was sworn into his current term on January 6, so that’s when the clock starts ticking. Six months will be a Sunday — and I don’t anticipate being here at work that Sunday — so the first day somebody could submit a recall would be that Monday, July 7,” said Deschutes County Clerk Steve Dennison.

The Deschutes County Clerk is the elected head of the county clerk’s office, which is the keeper of all public records for the county. The office manages property transactions, marriage licenses, county archives and everything election-related, including conducting all elections in the county.

Once a recall petition is submitted and approved by Dennison, the petitioner has three months to obtain as many signatures as 15% of the votes cast in the last gubernatorial election. In Deschutes County, that number comes out to 16,452.

Although the signature verification process for recall petitions doesn’t face the same scrutiny as ballots, it still requires those who sign the petition to be a registered voter and for their signature to match the county clerk’s records.

“The recommendation is typically to exceed that minimum requirement by 20%,” Dennison said. “Once I approve it, they only have 90 days. That’s a lot of signatures in a short amount of time, so they need to hit it out of the park as far as the numbers go just to make sure that they have enough … Then they come in here with their signatures and we have 30 days to verify.”

Dennison said it probably wouldn’t take the county clerk’s office that long to verify the signatures, and with that timeline in mind, voters could estimate a recall ballot in their inbox sometime in the winter of 2025 if the petition is successful. Recall elections are not tied to any pre-determined election timeline, and that ballot would be sent out to voters if and when signatures are verified.

The last recall petition that made it to a vote in Deschutes County was in 2014, Dennison said, when Kay Walters and Sharon Struck were removed from their positions with the Terrebonne Domestic Water District. It was the first successful recall in Deschutes County for 12 years and there hasn’t been one since.

“As an elected official myself, if I know that if there was a recall effort going forward and there was reason for that with a very large public appetite for my seat to be recalled, I would take notice.”

Van der Kamp did not respond to The Bulletin’s request for comment, but if he retires, resigns or is recalled, it will fall on the Deschutes County Commission to appoint an interim sheriff until the next election in 2026. Commissioners Phil Chang and Patti Adair, did not respond to questions from The Bulletin about which names are being considered for van der Kamp’s replacement.

“People are talking but there’s no action right now, not until we have an open position to respond to,” said Commissioner Tony DeBone