Editorial: The disturbing trend of political violence Published 4:20 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek addressed on Monday the apparently politically motivated gun violence in Minnesota, where a gunman shot and killed a state representative and her husband and targeted others.

“This targeted political attack is so incredibly troubling. And it really is a call to action for all of us to recommit ourselves to peaceful discourse…,” she said during a news conference. “I don’t think we can understate the way these murders and the gun attacks on the two other individuals who are recovering is truly chilling for our country, not only for the state of Minnesota, but for the entire country.”

It’s reprehensible and repulsive. Political violence must not become the new normal.

The attacks on national leaders get most of the attention. President Trump has survived two assassination attempts. An assassin’s bullet came perhaps within inches of taking his life. A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for attacking in 2022 the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer in their California home. Too many state and local officials face attacks and threats, as well.

Surrounding political officials at all levels with security guards may reduce attacks. It would be expensive and may distance the governors from the governed. We hope that doesn’t have to be the answer.

The Oregon Legislature took a step recently to make it more difficult to find the addresses of politicians. The barrier the bill erects is not a high one, though: a requirement to make a public records request.

Political violence is not the way to settle our grievances and resentments. It cannot become the norm. We can do better.