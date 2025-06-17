Man found dead in SW Redmond; police investigating as homicide Published 5:09 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

A Redmond man was found dead in the early morning hours Monday. Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Police found Anthony Spear, 44, of Redmond, in the unimproved area west of SW 6th Street and SW Umatilla Avenue, at about 1:46 a.m. on Monday, June 16 after a 911 call directed them to the scene.

Police say Spear’s death was a homicide.

Redmond Police and detectives along with the Central Oregon Major Incident Team are investigating the incident. Police are seeking help from the public. If you have information, contact non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.