7 pizzerias worth a visit in Bend, with styles ranging from New York to Neapolitan Published 10:30 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Ken's Artisan Pizza opened its second location on Bend's Bond Street in February 2025. (Courtesy Brooklyn-Marielle Gibbons)

Pizza is personal. Our preferences are often shaped by our earliest experiences of the comfort food.

I grew up eating a Neapolitan-style pizza topped with mushrooms, pepperoni, ham, green peppers, onions and shrimp. I haven’t had anything like it in decades and part of me will always be searching for nostalgia for that pie associated with the happy memories of my childhood.

Whether the standard to which you hold all pies is the thin-crust of New York-style, the chewy crust of Neapolitan-style or the deep dish pan pizza associated with Detroit, Bend has options.

Here are some of the most memorable pizza joints I’ve written about over the past three years, with a variety of styles suitable to different tastes.

Ken’s Artisan Pizza

A second location of Ken’s Artisan Pizza, which opened in Portland in 2006, arrived in downtown Bend in early 2025. The Portland restaurant has been recognized on the world stage for its Neapolitan pies and was awarded fifth-best pizzeria in the United States in 2024 by Naples-based 50 Top Pizza. Those lucky enough to secure a table will have the pleasure of enjoying wood-fired pizzas with slow-fermented dough, hand-stretched mozzarella and Italian tomatoes.

5-9 p.m. Monday and Thursday, 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4:30-9 p.m. Sunday; 1033 NW Bond St., Bend; $17-$27 per 12-inch pizza; kensartisan.com or 541-797-0029

Kitchen Window Sourdough Pizza

Owners of the former Scoutpost food truck, siblings Brittaney MacFarland and Will Forbes, established a pizzeria on Galveston Avenue in 2024. As the name suggests, Kitchen Window Sourdough Pizza sells its pizza out of a small kitchen window, along with the same donut holes it was known for at its food truck, served with dipping sauces like sea salt butterscotch and vanilla mascarpone cream. The sourdough pan pizza is made with organic flour from Camas Country and Central Milling and allowed to ferment twice overnight to develop a light, airy interior.

3-8:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 1227 NW Galveston Ave. Suite C, Bend; $16-$22.50 per pizza; kitchenwidowbend.com or 458-202-1532

Fat Tony’s Pizzeria

Interestingly, one of Fat Tony’s Pizzeria’s best-selling pizzas is the pistachio pizza, according to the owners, a pie slathered with a white sauce and topped with crushed pistachios, mortadella and a homemade pesto sauce. My colleague David Jasper considers Fat Tony’s his favorite pizza in town for its thin yet chewy crust and hearty, old-fashioned atmosphere. Even his wife, who is not generally a pizza fan, loves it. The pizza joint serves Neapolitan-style pies, with vegan and gluten-free options and even dessert-style pizzas, along with cannolis and tiramisu.

11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily; 215 NW Hill St., Bend; $18-$21 for 12-inch and $22-28 for 16-inch pizzas; fattonysbend.com or 541-550-3570

Pinky G’s Pizzeria

Pinky G’s Pizzeria, a pizza parlor based in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, is a favorite on Guy Fieri’s “Diner’s Drive-Ins and Dives.” The Wyoming restaurant has been featured on the show three times and in 2024, it opened a fourth location on Third Street. Diners may try some of the specials featured on the show, such as the Meatball Parm or the Abe Froman. Pizza is also available by the slice or on gluten-free crust for a $4 upcharge. In addition, there are other Italian-inspired items, such as calzones, strombolis and cannolis on the menu.

11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 719 SE Third St., Bend; $22-$24 for 12-inch and $31-$35 for 18-inch pizzas; pinkygs.com/bend-oregon or 541-797-0667

Pizza Mondo

Pizza Mondo has been slinging pies since 1998 and is an enduring favorite among locals and tourists alike. The pizza dough has a satisfying crunch with a smoky flavor imparted by the brick-floored ovens in which the pies are baked. A menu of offerings with winning combinations make this pizzeria hard to beat. Pizza is also available by the slice ($4-$5.50). It’s also made on a gluten-free crust for those who are gluten sensitive, but not recommended for those with severe intolerances, as it is prepared and cooked in the same kitchen, according to the website.

11 a.m.-close Monday-Saturday and 11:30 a.m.-close Sunday; 811 NW Wall St., Bend; $17-$25 for 15-inch and $23-35 for 18-inch pizzas; pizzamondobend.com or 541-330-9093

Bowen’s Pizza

Pizza by the slice is served at Silver Moon Brewing Co. at Tanner Bowen’s food truck, Bowen’s Pizza, which he opened in 2024 at the age of 19. The young entrepreneur’s focus is on affordability — as he believes food carts should be — and slices cost $5-$5.50 each. The truck offers classic New York-style thin-crust that are slightly crispy and have just the right amount of grease.

Noon-7:30 p.m. Monday and noon-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; Silver Moon Brewing; 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; $5-$50 per slice; bowenspizza.com or 541-647-7570

Jackson’s Corner

Jackson’s Corner is well-known for its all-day dining, but less so for its sourdough pizza, which is on the supper menu and served after 4 p.m. The honey pie ($26), made with Casad Family Farms pork fennel sausage, mascarpone cheese, jalapenos and a drizzle of Broadus Bees honey is a simple combination of ingredients, but packs a flavorful punch. The gluten-free crust, available at a $6 upcharge, is some of the best in town, as it’s fluffy and thick and made by Leaven & Love Organic Bakehouse.

Supper served 4-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 4-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 845 NW Delaware Ave., Bend; $20-$26 per pizza; jacksonscornerbend.com or 541-647-2198