Cascade Lakes Relay set for Friday and Saturday, with finish in Bend’s Riverbend Park Published 12:56 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

The Cascade Lakes Relay running event is set for Friday and Saturday on a course that includes the mountainous roads of Central Oregon and the desert roads of south-central Oregon.

Billed as Oregon’s most challenging running relay, the event starts in the Cascade Range at Diamond Lake Resort, travels through the Oregon Outback and rural agricultural country, and winds back to the Cascade Lakes Highway, around Mount Bachelor and into Bend.

The finish area is at Bend’s Riverbend Park and the first finishers are expected on Saturday morning. The finish line is marked by a celebration at the park, with festivities including music, food, and a gathering of the relay teams.

The event includes the CLR 36, the CLR 24 and a Walk Relay. The CLR 36, which starts at Diamond Lake, is a 218.6-mile course that includes 36 legs and teams of eight to 12 runners. The CLR 24, which starts at Silver Lake, is a 132-mile course that includes 24 legs and teams of eight to 12 runners. The Walk Relay, which starts at Willow Butte, is 94 miles, 18 legs and includes teams of six to 12 walkers.

For more information, visit cascaderelays.com.