Go! & Do: Bend-area things to do for June 19-25 Published 9:00 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

1/4 Swipe or click to see more Kate Hamberger will discuss her new book “Dances With Fire” on Thursday at Paulina Springs Books in Sisters. (Submitted photo) 2/4 Swipe or click to see more SOAR Activity Day, a day for wellness, sport and outdoor activities for people with physical challenges and disabilities, is taking place on Friday at The Pavilion in Bend. (Submitted photo) 3/4 Swipe or click to see more DIY Cave in Bend has a kids 3D printing course on Wednesday. (Submitted photo) 4/4 Swipe or click to see more There are weekly yoga classes at Drake Park in Bend on Tuesdays. (Submitted photo)

Arts

Thursday 6/19

Glass Open Studio: Come back and use our tools to practice what you learned with the help of an instructor; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $45, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Saturday 6/21

Nature Poetry — Alive and Well in the High Desert: Explore nature poetry inspired by the high desert; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, registration required; Sunriver Area Public Library, 56855 Venture Lane, Sunriver; dpl.libnet.info or 541-312-1080.

Wednesday 6/25

Help Us Make Puppets for Big Ponderoo: Join local artist Debra Fisher for puppet making and community connection; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture, 68467 Three Creek Road, Sisters; roundhousefoundation.org or 541-904-0700.

Theater & Dance

Thursday 6/19

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof: The Pollitt family has gathered to celebrate the 65th birthday of the patriarch when schemes, deception, greed and secrets threaten to undermine the festivities; 7:30 p.m.; $36, $32 students and seniors; Cascades Theatrical Co., 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.

OPA Teen Cast Presents “Newsies”: The story follows Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy with artist dreams, and his ragtag band of young newsboys, in a David and Goliath battle of ideals, courage and endurance; 6:30-9 p.m.; $14, $48 family four-pack; Mountain View High School, 2755 NE 27th St., Bend; ovationpa.com or 541-383-6360.

Friday 6/20

“Barber of Seville”: The cast consists of baritone Adrian Rosales as Barber “Figaro” (Largo al factotem), tenor Anthony Nguyen as “Count Almaviva” and mezzo-soprano Grace Skinner as “Rosina”; 7-10 p.m.; $40, students $20; Mt. View High School auditorium, 2755 NE 27th St., Bend; operabend.org or 503-351-2465.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof: The Pollitt family has gathered to celebrate the 65th birthday of the patriarch when schemes, deception, greed and secrets threaten to undermine the festivities; 7:30 p.m.; $36, $32 students and seniors; Cascades Theatrical Co., 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.

OPA Teen Cast Presents “Newsies”: The story follows Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy with artist dreams, and his ragtag band of young newsboys, in a David and Goliath battle of ideals, courage and endurance; 6:30-9 p.m.; $14, $48 family four-pack; Mountain View High School, 2755 NE 27th St., Bend; ovationpa.com or 541-383-6360.

Saturday 6/21

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof: The Pollitt family has gathered to celebrate the 65th birthday of the patriarch when schemes, deception, greed and secrets threaten to undermine the festivities; 7:30 p.m.; $36, $32 students and seniors; Cascades Theatrical Co., 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.

“Mary Poppins”: Meet the magical nanny Mary Poppins and her friend Bert and head out on a series of adventures; 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; $21.37 online; Caldera High School, 60925 SE 15th St., Bend; abcbend.com.

OPA Teen Cast Presents “Newsies”: The story follows Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy with artist dreams, and his ragtag band of young newsboys, in a David and Goliath battle of ideals, courage and endurance; 6:30-9 p.m.; $14, $48 family four-pack; Mountain View High School, 2755 NE 27th St., Bend; ovationpa.com or 541-383-6360.

Salsa Dancing: Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a beginner, our outdoor patio provides the perfect setting for a night of dancing, mingling, and enjoying great company, free lesson at 6 p.m., music by DJ Solo 6:30-8:30 p.m.; 6-8:30 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.

Sunday 6/22

“Barber of Seville”: The cast consists of baritone Adrian Rosales as Barber “Figaro” (Largo al factotem), tenor Anthony Nguyen as “Count Almaviva” and mezzo-soprano Grace Skinner as “Rosina”; 3-7 p.m.; $40, students $20; Mt. View High School auditorium, 2755 NE 27th St., Bend; operabend.org or 503-351-2465.

OPA Teen Cast Presents “Newsies”: The story follows Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy with artist dreams, and his ragtag band of young newsboys, in a David and Goliath battle of ideals, courage and endurance; 3-5:30 p.m.; $14, $48 family four-pack; Mountain View High School, 2755 NE 27th St., Bend; ovationpa.com or 541-383-6360.

Tuesday 6/24

Bend Ecstatic Dance: A weekly journey into free-form movement with music curation, a no-booze and no-shoes venue, no experience required, no dance instructions given; 7:45-10 p.m.; $15-$25; Boys and Girls Club of Bend, 500 NW Wall St., Bend; ecstaticbend.com or 541-639-9695.

Wednesday 6/25

Argentine Tango Classes and Social Dancing: A Tango 101 lesson at 6:30 p.m., followed by a Practica 7:15-9:30 p.m., suitable for brand-new beginners and dancers with experience wanting to practice fundamentals; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10; first lesson free; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; facebook.com/tangoinbend or 901-550-5671.

Guys and Dolls: Ponderosa Players will perform a night of laughter, toe-tapping tunes and plenty of surprises; 7-10 p.m.; $25; The Hayshed, 65125 Hunnell Road, Bend; ponderosaplayers.com.

Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: A movement and dance class that focuses on practicing presence, moving, breathing, playing and connecting; 6-7:15 p.m.; $20 requested, pay what you can; Continuum Yoga, 155 SW Century Drive, Suite 112, Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.

Comedy

Friday 6/20

Comedy Open Mic: Stand-up comedy open mic; free to watch, free to perform, sign up 7:30 p.m., starts 8 p.m., no hate speech, strong content expected; 7:30-9 p.m.; free; Cheba Hut, 1288 SW Simpson Ave., Bend; katyipock.my.canva.site or 541-388-8400.

The DUCC Comedy Showcase (presented by Bend Underground Comedy Club): A Comedy Club style experience in Central Oregon, showcasing local talent and occasional special guests, hosted by Eric Oren; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $20 online, $25 at door; Immersion Brewery, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 185, Bend; facebook.com/ImmersionBrewery or 541-633-7821.

John Caparulo: The comedian from the Midwest will perform; 8-11 p.m.; $25; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.

Monday 6/23

Beertown Comedy Open Mic: free to watch, free to perform, sign-ups at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m.; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; beertowncomedy.com or 541-388-8331.

Books

Thursday 6/19

“Dances With Fire” by Kate Hamberger: The retired wildland firefighter who lives in Silverton, Oregon will discuss her new book; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

“The River’s Daughter” by Bridget Crocker: The whitewater rafting guide and author will discuss her new book; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; $5 or book purchase; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite #110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.

Friday 6/20

“A Rockhound’s Guide to Oregon & Washington” by Alison Jean Cole: The geology enthusiast and artist will discuss her new book; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; $5 or book purchase; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite #110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.

Tuesday 6/24

Think Wild Story Time: Think Wild is visiting from Bend to share a special storytime about wildlife conservation; 10-11 a.m.; free; Jefferson County Library, 134 SE E St., Madras; jcld.org or 541-475-3351.

Sports & Outdoors

Outdoor Yoga Classes: Join for all-levels outdoor yoga flow classes on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 9:15-10:15 a.m.; $22; Free Spirit Yoga + Ninja + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.pike13.com or 541-241-3919.

Thursday 6/19

Sunriver Pétanque Club: Play the French game with a welcoming group; 1-3 p.m.; free; Mary McCallum Park, Deschutes Road, Sunriver; sunriverpetanque.org or 503-201-5939.

Friday 6/20

Creekside Yoga: Every Friday evening this summer; 5-6 p.m.; $25; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com.

SOAR Activity Day 2025: Wellness, sport and outdoor activities specifically created for people with physical challenges and disabilities; 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free, register online; The Pavilion Bend, 1001 SW Bradbury Drive, Bend; destinationrehab.org or 541-389-7588.

Wildflower Hike: Join Melinda Walker for a wildflower hike at the Metolius Preserve; 5-7:30 p.m.; free; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Saturday 6/21

Camp Polk to Cloverdale Road Group Bike Ride: a group bike ride from Camp Polk to Cloverdale Road; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Blazin Saddles, 413 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; sisterscountry.com.

Central Oregon Badminton: All levels are welcome from beginner to experienced, instruction, racquets, birdies provided; 6-8 p.m.; $10 children under 13 free; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend.

Group Bike Rides: Sisters Park & Recreation District and Blazin Saddles are partnering to host a series of group bike rides throughout the spring and summer; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Blazin Saddles, 413 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; sistersrecreation.com or 541-549-2091.

Native Plant Garden Tour: Discover the beauty, resilience and sustainability of native plants through a curated tour of private and public gardens designed for Central Oregon’s unique high desert landscape; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; $15, HDHC members receive 25% off; High Desert Horticultural Center, 63405 Deschutes Market Road, Bend; highdeserthorticulturalcenter.org or 541-420-0083.

Kids’ Bird Walk: Join Mary Yanalcanlin for a bird walk just for kids, good for ages 4-10; 9-11 a.m.; free; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Tack Swap & Makers Market: There will be vendors, food, drinks, live music and activities; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Healing Reins, 65325 Cline Falls Road, Bend; healingreins.org or 541-382-9410.

Sunday 6/22

Ochoco Preserve: Join Michelle McSwain for a summer tour of Ochoco Preserve; 9-11 a.m.; free; Ochoco Preserve, near Prineville, Prineville; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Sunriver Pétanque Club: Play the French game with a welcoming group; 1-3 p.m.; free; Mary McCallum Park, Deschutes Road, Sunriver; sunriverpetanque.org or 503-201-5939.

Wildflower Hike: Join Melinda Walker for a wildflower hike at the Metolius Preserve; 9-11:30 a.m.; free; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Monday 6/23

Outdoor Yoga Classes: Join for all-levels outdoor yoga flow classes on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 9:15-10:15 a.m.; $22; Free Spirit Yoga + Ninja + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.pike13.com or 541-241-3919.

Tuesday 6/24

Beaver Dam Analog Maintenance: A four-day project to bolster potential beaver habitat in Ochoco National Forest, join for one or all four days; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Lower Happy Camp, Ochoco National Forest, NF-42, Prineville; tockify.com.

From Deserts to Mountains — Central Oregon’s Top 5 Hikes: Explore five Central Oregon hikes with insider tips; 6-7 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; dpl.libnet.info or 541-617-7050.

Think Wild Story Time: Think Wild is visiting from Bend to share a special storytime about wildlife conservation; 10-11 a.m.; free; Jefferson County Library, 134 SE E St., Madras; jcld.org or 541-475-3351.

Weekly Yoga at Drake Park: Weekly restorative yoga class at Drake Park with Do Yoga Outside, all levels and experiences are both welcomed and encouraged to come; 5-6 p.m.; donation based, reservations required; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; DoYogaOutside.as.me.

Wednesday 6/25

Beaver Dam Analog Maintenance: A four-day project to bolster potential beaver habitat in Ochoco National Forest, join for one or all four days; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Lower Happy Camp, Ochoco National Forest, NF-42, Prineville; tockify.com.

Silent Disco Outdoor Yoga: A weekly silent disco outdoor yoga series featuring weekly art, healing and music collabs that celebrate Bend’s creative spirit; 5-6:30 p.m.; free, suggested donation: $30; Pioneer Park, 1525 NW Wall St., Bend; preshowflowwithsoultrip.eventbrite.com.

Kids & Family

Thursday 6/19

Farmers Market: Shop a wide variety of fresh, farm-to-table products from dedicated local vendors; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 541-593-1000.

Friday 6/20

Free Mattress Recycling Event: Residents can recycle mattresses and box springs for free every Friday, thanks to an Oregon state law that took effect this year and the Mattress Recycling Council’s Bye Bye Mattress program; 8 a.m.-noon; free; On the Move, Movers Moving Company, 1350 SE Reed Market Road, Bend; byebyemattress.com or 541-859-8684.

Saturday 6/21

Kids’ Bird Walk: Join Mary Yanalcanlin for a bird walk just for kids, good for ages 4-10; 9-11 a.m.; free; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Ninja Night at Free Spirit: Every Saturday, kids ages 6 to 13 can enjoy three hours of thrilling ninja fun while parents take a well-deserved night off; 5:30 p.m.; Free Spirit Yoga Ninja Play, 320150 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; facebook.com/events/482239764566870.

Southern Crossing Neighborhood Association Block Party: A free, family-friendly celebration of summer with live entertainment, lawn games, taco bar, pie contest and more; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free, register online; Blakely Park, 1155 Brookswood Boulevard, Bend; bendscna.org.

Storytime with Sloth: There will be books, songs and coloring time, all ages welcome; 10-11 a.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

Sunday 6/22

Cars and Coffee at Old Mill: A family friendly environment, stop in, chat, snap pictures, bring your ride or daily driver, and enjoy other fellow enthusiasts alike; 8-10 a.m.; Jimmy John’s, 330 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; carsandcoffeeevents.com.

Monday 6/23

Camp Courage: This is a free day camp for 5-12 year olds who are touched by grief; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Hanai, 62430 Eagle Road, Bend; clearmourning.org or 541-668-6494.

Tuesday 6/24

Camp Courage: This is a free day camp for 5-12 year olds who are touched by grief; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Hanai, 62430 Eagle Road, Bend; clearmourning.org or 541-668-6494.

Wednesday 6/25

Camp Courage: This is a free day camp for 5-12 year olds who are touched by grief; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Hanai, 62430 Eagle Road, Bend; clearmourning.org or 541-668-6494.

Kids 3D Printing: This class will cover everything from how a 3D printer works to creating and printing out custom designs, ages 9-17 welcome; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; $109, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Suite 150, Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Lectures & Classes

Thursday 6/19

Care & Stewardship — Through Action and Art: Allison (Alli) French of Talent Maker City and photographer Nancy Floyd will discuss their experiences in caretaking and stewardship; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture, 68467 Three Creek Road, Sisters; roundhousefoundation.org or 541-904-0700.

Fused Glass Plant Stakes — Mushrooms: Come and play with colored glass and make your own garden art; 6-8 p.m.; $159, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIYcave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Friday 6/20

The Constitution, our Federal Government and Representation: A workshop where the group will trace the fascinating twists and turns of the Constitution’s interpretation over time, and take a look at its current strengths and limitations; 10-11:30 a.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; dpl.libnet.info or 541-617-7050.

Creekside Yoga: Every Friday evening this summer; 5-6 p.m.; $25; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com.

Saturday 6/21

High Desert Eden — Low Water High Beauty: A hands-on workshop at High & Dry GardenWorks — learn to grow a beautiful, resilient garden with little water in a hot, dry, deer-filled climate, all skill levels welcome; 9 a.m.-noon; $40; 12517 SW Lariet Road, 12517 SW Lariet Road, Powell Butte; schoolofranch.net.

Pack Basket Weaving Workshop: Artist Rose Holdorf will teach the art of basket weaving, participants will create their own basket backpack; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; $165; Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture, 68467 Three Creek Road, Sisters; roundhousefoundation.org or 541-904-0700.

Spanish Summer Sounds — Learn Spanish Through Music: Explore Spanish lyrics, expand your vocabulary and improve pronunciation through classic and modern songs; 10-11:30 a.m.; free, registration required; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; dpl.libnet.info or 541-617-7050.

Sunday 6/22

Pack Basket Weaving Workshop: Artist Rose Holdorf will teach the art of basket weaving, participants will create their own basket backpack; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; $165; Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture, 68467 Three Creek Road, Sisters; roundhousefoundation.org or 541-904-0700.

Monday 6/23

Bend Zen Meditation Group: Develop your practice with Bend Zen on Monday evenings, two 25-minute sits, walking meditation and a member-led dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free; Brooks Hall at Trinity Episcopal Church, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net.

From Page to Stage — How Opera Transforms Stories into Music: Learn more about the connection between literature and opera; 6-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; dpl.libnet.info or 541-617-7050.

Intro to Aluminum TIG Welding: The class will cover the differences in setting up the machine, pepping the metal and doing the actual welding, previous welding experience required; 6-8 p.m.; $149, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIYcave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

WoodShop Basics One — Table Saw, Chop Saw, and Band Saw: Learn how to use the table saw, chop saw and bandsaw; 6-9 p.m.; $159, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Tuesday 6/24

Adult Workshop Series — Dungeon Master Basics: Learn the basics of being a Dungeon Master in a Dungeons & Dragons campaign; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; facebook.com/events/1430953237944934 or 541-617-7050.

Blacksmithing 201 — Forge a Blade: This two-day course focuses on the forging techniques needed to produce sharp-edged tools of high-carbon steel, make your own hand forged knife; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $349, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 503-896-9519.

Learn to Make Shaker Cabinet Doors: This class will give you an opportunity to learn how cabinet doors are made for different configurations of cabinetry; 6-9 p.m.; $189, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 503-896-9519.

The Power of Rituals — A Partnership Of Plants & Self: An inspired evening focused on weaving rituals and ceremony into your routine with herbal medicine and breath work; 6-7:30 p.m.; $55, sliding scale available; The Peoples Apothecary, 1841 NE Division St., Bend; forestwisecollective.com or 541-728-2368.

Think Wild Story Time: Think Wild is visiting from Bend to share a special storytime about wildlife conservation; 10-11 a.m.; free; Jefferson County Library, 134 SE E St., Madras; jcld.org or 541-475-3351.

Weekly Yoga at Drake Park: Weekly restorative yoga class at Drake Park with Do Yoga Outside, all levels and experiences are both welcomed and encouraged to come; 5-6 p.m.; donation based, reservations required; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; DoYogaOutside.as.me.

Welding 101 — Structural Foundations — Make a Table Base: This 2 week course is about the skills you need to design and make items with steel, each student will fabricate a table base from 1.5″ square steel tubing; 6-8 p.m.; $289, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 503-896-9519.

Wednesday 6/25

Blacksmithing 201 — Forge a Blade: This two-day course focuses on the forging techniques needed to produce sharp-edged tools of high-carbon steel, make your own hand forged knife; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $349, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 503-896-9519.

Child and Babysitter Safety Course: Teaches how to get started with a business, build a resume, questions to ask while interviewing families, working with parents and children, and keep you safe as well as the children you’re caring for; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; $100-$130; Sisters Community Recreation Center, 611 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; sistersrecreation.com or 541-549-2091.

Discover the Land of Fire and Ice — Iceland: Learn tips and tricks from professional traveler, Chris McCormack; 1-2 p.m.; free; Sunriver Area Public Library, 56855 Venture Lane, Sunriver; dpl.libnet.info or 541-312-1080.

Heart of Oregon Corps 25th Anniversary Reunion: Celebrate all our Jefferson County partnerships and all that HOC has accomplished in its first 25 years, there will be drinks and BBQ; 5-8 p.m.; free; The Spot, 225 SW Fifth St., Madras; heartoforegon.org.

Introduction to Wood Lathe Turning: Learn the basics of the wood lathe. In this class students will create an object from beginning to end which involves mounting a wood blank to the lathe, rounding, shaping, sanding, and finishing.; 6-8 p.m.; $184, DIY Cave members receive a 20% discount; DIY Cave, 909 SE Armour Rd, Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Kids 3D Printing: This class will cover everything from how a 3D printer works to creating and printing out custom designs, ages 9-17 welcome; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; $109, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Suite 150, Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Living Well with Chronic Conditions: A six-session, evidence-based workshop for those with chronic or limiting health conditions and caregivers, learn self-management techniques to better handle daily challenges and improve well-being; 1-3:30 p.m.; free; Council on Aging Senior Services Center, 1036 NE Fifth St., Bend; compasshp.org or 541-678-5483.

See The World — Less Money, Less Worry and More Travel: Professional world traveler Chris McCormack shares tips and tricks on how to spend less and see more; 6-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; dpl.libnet.info or 541-617-7050.

Suicide Loss Support Group: In-person gathering with Megan Sergi LCSW and CADC, to build safe spaces where vulnerability is met with compassion and kindness; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; $5-$30, sliding scale; Partners In Care, 2075 NE Wyatt Court, Bend; clearmourning.org.

Food & Drinks

Thursday 6/19

Farmers Market: Shop a wide variety of fresh, farm-to-table products from dedicated local vendors; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 541-593-1000.

Happy Hour: $2 off glasses of wine for Happy Hour; 3-5 p.m.; free; Willamette Valley Vineyards, 916 Wall St., Bend; wvv.com or 541-306-6000.

Head Games Trivia Night: free, multi-media trivia every Thursday; 7-9 p.m.; free; Wonderland Chicken @ Worthy Brewing, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; worthybrewing.com or 541-678-6268.

Trivia Night: Get ready to test your Scranton smarts, this month’s theme is the TV series The Office; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Abbey at Monkless Belgian Ales, 900 SE Wilson Avenue, Suite H, Bend; facebook.com/share/12M7pJeURQ5.

Trivia Thursdays with QuizHead Games: Trivia Thursdays at Ponch’s Place, play with friends and family; 6-8 p.m.; free; Ponch’s Place, 62889 NE Oxford Ct., Bend; ponchsplace.com or 541-236-5426.

Yappy Hour: Sip cocktails, treat your pup; featuring drink specials, free pup cups and a dog park full of wagging tails; 3-5:30 p.m.; free; Crater Lake Spirits Tasting Room, 19330 Pinehurst Road, Bend; craterlakespirits.com or 541-318-0200.

Friday 6/20

Firkin Friday: Join us at The Monkless Brasserie for Firkin Friday! Once a month, our masterful Brewers concoct innovative & enticing cask ales designed exclusively for The Brasserie.; 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; free; Monkless Belgian Ales Brasserie, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/share/16EPc4Ceyj or 541-797-6760.

Riedel Glassware Exploration: Sample a curated selection of four wines in different glasses, while you learn and experience how different glassware affects the way wine presents and why; 2-3:30 p.m.; $40; Willamette Valley Vineyards, 916 NW Wall St., Bend; exploretock.com or 541-306-6000.

Summer Solstice Celebrations: Celebrate the Summer Solstice with bright flavors, refreshing beer, and seasonal indulgence, serving a seared ahi tuna dish; 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; free; Monkless Belgian Ales Brasserie, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/share/16nqh2XQmn or 541-797-6760.

Saturday 6/21

Bend Blues Fest: Blues groups will perform; 1 p.m.; $23.97 online; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Firkin Friday: Join us at The Monkless Brasserie for Firkin Friday! Once a month, our masterful Brewers concoct innovative & enticing cask ales designed exclusively for The Brasserie.; 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; free; Monkless Belgian Ales Brasserie, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/share/16EPc4Ceyj or 541-797-6760.

Introduction to Wine Tasting Experience: Educational wine seminar of how to professionally taste wine based on its components including a guided five wine flight that has been curated to emphasize a different component of wine tasting; 4-5:30 p.m.; $50, owners and club members receive a discount on tickets; Willamette Valley Vineyards, 916 NW Wall St., Bend; exploretock.com or 541-306-6000.

Tack Swap & Makers Market: There will be vendors, food, drinks, live music and activities; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Healing Reins, 65325 Cline Falls Road, Bend; healingreins.org or 541-382-9410.

Tomatoes!: Learn which varieties perform best in our climate; when and how to plant, fertilize and prune; as well as best harvesting practices, outdoor class; 10 a.m.-noon; free, suggested $10 donation at the door; Franklin’s Corner Community Garden, 520 NE Eighth St., Bend; bit.ly/BUGtomatoes

Sunday 6/22

Cars and Coffee at Old Mill: A family friendly environment, stop in, chat, snap pictures, bring your ride or daily driver, and enjoy other fellow enthusiasts alike; 8-10 a.m.; Jimmy John’s, 330 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; carsandcoffeeevents.com.

Chef’s Pairing Experience: Indulge in a five-wine flight alongside three small plates pairings and a dessert course created bi-weekly by the chef; 4-5:30 p.m.; $75; Willamette Valley Vineyards, 916 NW Wall St., Bend; exploretock.com or 541-306-6000.

Scrabble Club: Play Scrabble every Sunday; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

Trivia!: free to play and prizes to win; noon-2 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.

Monday 6/23

Bottles & Boards: Bring your favorite game or borrow one; 2-9 p.m.; free; Bend Wine Bar & Winery Tasting Room, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite #149, Bend; bendwinebar.com.

Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening for Burgerville: A ribbon cutting for the new Burgerville in Bend; 10-11 a.m.; Burgerville, 612 SE Third St, Bend; business.bendchamber.org.

Trivia Night: free trivia hosted by Quiz Head Games every Monday, with prizes; 6-8 p.m.; free; Greg’s Grill, 395 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; gregsgrill.com.

Tuesday 6/24

Locals’ Day: Every Tuesday enjoy $4 beer, seltzer and cider, plus $1 off wine; noon-9 p.m.; free; Bevel Craft Brewing, 911 SE Armour Road, Bend; bevelbeer.com or 541-972-3835.

Ribbon Cutting for Bliss Roofing: After 56 years of serving communities in the Portland area, Bliss Roofing has expanded with a new office in Bend, there will be refreshments and a raffle; 3-4 p.m.; free; Bliss Roofing, 930 SE Textron, Bend; business.bendchamber.org or 971-265-6417.

Wednesday 6/25

Bend Farmers Market: Shop from local growers, makers and vendors; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Brooks Alley, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com.

Bingo Wednesdays: Play with friends and family; 5-7 p.m.; free; Ponch’s Place, 62889 NE Oxford Ct., Bend; ponchsplace.com or 541-236-5426.

Happy Hour: $2 off glasses of wine for Happy Hour; 3-5 p.m.; free; Willamette Valley Vineyards, 916 Wall St., Bend; wvv.com or 541-306-6000.

Heart of Oregon Corps 25th Anniversary Reunion: Celebrate all our Jefferson County partnerships and all that HOC has accomplished in its first 25 years, there will be drinks and BBQ; 5-8 p.m.; free; The Spot, 225 SW Fifth St., Madras; heartoforegon.org.