Guest column: Cool off this summer with these 4 Oregon river adventures Published 2:30 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

The summer solstice is upon us, and the long, warm days beckon outdoor adventures. But if you’re like I am, you may like to focus those adventures near the water when summer temperatures climb to levels beyond comfort.

Fortunately, Central Oregon has no shortage of rivers and waterways to explore and cool off in. In fact, Oregon has the most rivers protected under the Wild & Scenic Rivers Act of any state. This designation protects special waterways that provide important values such as outdoor recreation, fish and wildlife habitat, and clean drinking water, among others. You can thank the Wild & Scenic Rivers Act for having protected public lands and waters like the Deschutes, Metolius, McKenzie, Rogue, North Umpqua and John Day rivers to explore and enjoy.

Despite having the highest number of designated rivers, only about 2% of Oregon’s total river mileage is currently protected under the Wild & Scenic Rivers Act.

In an effort to protect more streams across the state, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley have co-sponsored the River Democracy Act, which would safeguard an additional 3200 miles of Oregon rivers. While still making its way through Congress, this proposal has proven popular among Oregonians and the outdoor recreation community. Recent polling found that 71% of Oregonians support additional Wild & Scenic River designations in the state, and, ahead of Memorial Day weekend and the summer season, a coalition of Oregon guides, businesses, nonprofits, and industry leaders sent a letter to the Oregon congressional delegation supporting passage of the bill.

If you are looking to explore, cool off, support local businesses and expand public lands and rivers protections this summer, check out these four Oregon river adventures.

Raft the Deschutes, Rogue or Grande Ronde rivers

Perhaps the best way to experience everything a Wild & Scenic River has to offer is on a multi-day rafting trip. Oregon is a famed rafting destination, and the Deschutes Rogue and Grande Ronde are among the most renowned whitewater rivers in the world.

The Rogue River was one of the original eight rivers designated under the Wild & Scenic Rivers Act in 1968, and the Deschutes and Grande Ronde were both added in 1988. Abundant wildlife, solitude and ample swimming holes await visitors to these remote river canyons.

New to whitewater, or looking to relax without worrying about logistics or equipment? Join a guided trip with outfitters like Ouzel Outfitters, ROW Adventures, OARS or River Drifters. These companies and their expert guides will lead you safely down the river, share fascinating details on the river’s natural history, and cook you delicious meals at camp each day.

Mountain bike the McKenzie River Trail

Mountain biking is not exactly a water-based activity (if you’re doing it right), but this epic trail follows the Wild & Scenic McKenzie River for 26 miles, which means there are plenty of spots to cool off along the way!

The McKenzie River Trail is often described as one of the best mountain biking trails in the U.S. and includes technical riding over sharp lava rock, flowing downhill single track through old-growth Douglas fir forests, and dazzling views of waterfalls and the aquamarine waters of the McKenzie. Most of the trail is located within the Wild & Scenic coordinator, but the last 5 miles of the trail is currently unprotected. When passed, the River Democracy Act would add protections to these last 5 miles.

The upper section of the trail is more suited to advanced riders, but the lower sections are a bit mellower and there are multiple different places to hop on the trail, making this an adventure that offers a little for everyone. The best way to ride the McKenzie River Trail is downhill as a one-way; check out Cog Wild Bicycle Tours for shuttles from Bend.

Fly fish the Fall River

The Fall River is a spring-fed stream that meanders its way through old-growth ponderosa pine forest until it joins the Deschutes River near Sunriver. Famous for its year-round cold, clear waters, the Fall River is an excellent place to cool off on a hot summer day, and a fly angler’s paradise for those in search of rainbow, brown and brook trout. There is also a small campground next to the river and an easy 6-mile out-and-back trail that parallels the river towards the headwaters where, seemingly out of nowhere, the river ‘springs’ from the ground.

The Fall River is one of the many Central Oregon streams that is included in the River Democracy Act.

Stop into the Fly Fisher’s Place in Sisters to pick up some flies and join a guided trip on the Fall River.

Hike and slide at Paulina Creek

Paulina Creek is another local favorite included in the River Democracy Act. This creek drains Paulina Lake, tumbling and falling down the slopes of the Newberry volcano — through lava rock and Ponderosa forests — and toward the Deschutes River. Along the way, the stream has carved out natural waterslides and pools that provide an excellent way to cool off on a hot summer day.

These slides can be accessed via the Peter Skene Ogden Trail, which follows the creek towards its source at Paulina Lake. On this trail, hikers will encounter waterfall after waterfall, including Paulina Falls–the most impressive of all, which falls 80 feet into the pools below.

The adjacent Newberry Volcanic National Monument offers many other recreational opportunities, including hiking, camping, swimming, paddling, and fishing around the two lakes — Paulina and East Lake — within the volcanic caldera.

River Democracy Act hiking guide

Interested in exploring more Oregon rivers that are in the River Democracy Act? Check out Oregon Wild’s free hiking guide at oregonwild.org.