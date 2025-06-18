One dead, one injured in motorcycle crash near Mt. Bachelor Published 6:10 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

A man died and a woman was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening near Mount Bachelor, according to Oregon State Police.

The crash happened around 6:35 p.m. on Cascade Lakes Highway. Police said a black Husqvarna motorcycle heading south left the road and struck a tree stump.

The rider, Beau Douglas Gibney, 36, of Sisters, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, Joeana Erica Spackman, 34, of Bend, was flown to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators said speed and impairment are believed to have contributed to the crash. The highway was closed for about four hours during the investigation.