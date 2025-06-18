Oregon Health Authority seeking public input on Providence home health and hospice deal Published 11:30 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

The Oregon Health Authority is seeking public input on a proposal from Compassus, a home health provider, to acquire 50% of Providence Home Health and Hospice in Oregon.

Under the proposal, the for-profit company would take over management of Providence’s Oregon home health and hospice agencies operating in Beaverton, Hood River, Salem, Seaside, Silverton/Mt. Angel, Medford, Newberg, Oregon City and Portland.

The Oregon Health Authority hopes to receive public comment from patients and caregivers of patients who have received home health or home hospice services from Providence. The agency wants to hear about Oregonians’ experiences with Providence and any thoughts about the proposed deal.

Oregonians can email their comments to hcmo.info@oha.oregon.gov, fill out the online public comment form, or leave a voicemail at 503-945-6161.

Commenters must include the word “Compassus” in their comment. Comments will be posted to Oregon Health Authority’s website for public viewing.

Providence was the largest provider of home health and home hospice services in Oregon as of 2023. The health authority estimates Providence provides about 25% of home health care episodes and 13% of home hospice episodes in Oregon.

The health authority’s Health Care Market Oversight program is reviewing the deal to understand its impact on Oregonians, including its impact on health equity, health care costs, access and quality.

For more information about the proposed deal, visit the Oregon Health Authority’s webpage. The agency is accepting comments throughout the review process, which is expected to last until mid-September.