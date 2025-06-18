Where to find live music in Central Oregon June 19-25: Thunderstorm Artis Band Published 9:00 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

1/4 Swipe or click to see more DUNIYA will perform on Thursday at Silver Moon Brewing in Bend. (Submitted photo) 2/4 Swipe or click to see more Ghost of Brian Crag will perform on Friday at Ponch’s Place in Bend. (Submitted photo) 3/4 Swipe or click to see more Thunderstorm Artis Band will perform on Friday at Silver Moon Brewing in Bend. (Submitted photo) 4/4 Swipe or click to see more Jerry Zybach Blues will perform on Thursday at McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill in Blue River. (Submitted photo)

Thursday 6/19

Derek Michael Marc: The local singer-songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; Mountain Burger, 2747 NW Crossing Drive, Bend; mountainburgerbend.com.

Auzzie Mark & Friends: The musician will play original rhythms on a double neck guitar/bass contraption, joined by locals, Dan Harris and Deano, on guitar and drums; 6-8 p.m.; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.

Skinny Dennis: The acoustic duo playing classic rock, ‘80s indie pop and original songs will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend; thelotbend.com or 541-668-1815.

Jerry Zybach Blues at McKenzie General Store: The finger-picking Delta blues and slide guitarist will perform; 6-9 p.m.; McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Road, Blue River; mckenziegeneral.com.

DUNIYA: The group rooted in the music of West Africa will perform; 7 p.m.; $13.66 online; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

4 Peaks Pre-Party with Dizgo & TEB: The jam band will perform; 8 p.m.; $15 online, $20 day of; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

Friday 6/20

Balkan Bump: The electronic music project will perform; 5 p.m.; $22 online, $28 day of; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

Music with Ghost of Brian Craig: Enjoy Friday night music at Ponch’s Place with Ghost of Brian Craig; 6-8 p.m.; free; Ponch’s Place, 62889 Oxford Court, Bend; 541-209-6960.

Thunderstorm Artis Band: The singer-songwriter from Oahu will perform; 7 p.m.; $34.28 online; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

The Widdler: The Austin-based artist will perform; 10 p.m.; $22 online, $30 day of; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

Saturday 6/21

Tack Swap & Makers Market: There will be vendors, food, drinks, live music and activities; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Healing Reins, 65325 Cline Falls Road, Bend; healingreins.org or 541-382-9410.

Bend Blues Fest: Blues groups will perform; 1 p.m.; $23.97 online; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Raise the Baton Fundraising Party: Raise the Baton is Sunriver Music Festival’s premier fundraising party of the year, there will be a silent auction, paddle raise, entertainment and dinner by Bowtie Catering; 5-8:30 p.m.; $125 per person or $1000 per table; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; sunrivermusic.org or 541-593-1084.

Matthew Marcus McDaniel: The singer-songwriter will perform; 6 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.

Jon Pardi: The country singer-songwriter from California will perform; 6 p.m.; $54 online, plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510

John Shipe at McKenzie General Store: The singer-songwriter from Eugene will perform; 6-9 p.m.; McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Road, Blue River; mckenziegeneral.com.

Buckets: The Los Angeles-based indie punk band will perform; 7 p.m.; $20; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

The Rumble with The Lucky Strokes: The band from New Orleans will perform; 7 p.m.; $65 online (plus $6 historic preservation fee), $30 students; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

Counter Productive, Night Channels & Canyon Drive (Taproom): The indie punk band from the Seattle area will perform; 7 p.m.; $13.66 online; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Sunday 6/22

Open Mic Night: Hone in on your craft in a safe and supportive sharing environment; 5-8 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Bim Jeam & The Sadness: The trio will perform old country, folk and blues; 5-7 p.m.; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.

Earth, Wind & Fire: The band from Chicago will perform; 6:30 p.m.; $62 online, plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.

Leftover Salmon with Holly Bowling: The Cajun jamgrass band will perform; 7 p.m.; $65 online (plus $6 historic preservation fee), $30 students; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

Juice Falls, Sungrater and Jack Rat: The grunge and emo band from Indianapolis will perform; 7 p.m.; $13.66 online; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Monday 6/23

Beertown Comedy Open Mic: Free to watch, free to perform, sign-ups at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m.; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; beertowncomedy.com or 541-388-8331.

Bluegrass Collective Mondays: Every Monday night at Silver Moon Brewing catch live bluegrass music; 7 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Tuesday 6/24

Free Live Local Music: A local musician or band will perform every Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.; 6-8 p.m.; free; Greg’s Grill, 395 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; gregsgrill.com.

Karaoke: Sing your favorites with friends and family; 7-9 p.m.; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.

Wednesday 6/25

Live Music at Bevel: Catch free live music every Wednesday at Bevel through September, with craft beer, mountain views and disc golf vibes with rotating artists on our sunny patio; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bevel Craft Brewing, 911 SE Armour Road, Bend; bevelbeer.com or 541-972-3835.

Acoustic Open Mic with Derek Michael Marc: Local artists and musicians will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.