Workshops and talks this week in Central Oregon Published 9:00 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Carly King will discuss the connection between literature and opera on Tuesday at the Downtown Bend Public Library. (Submitted photo) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more The Peoples Apothecary in Bend will host a power of rituals tea-making course on Tuesday. (Submitted photo) 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Chris McCormack will talk about traveling Iceland on Wednesday at the Sunriver Area Public Library. (Submitted photo)

Learn new skills and tips at wide-ranging classes and discussions this week in Central Oregon.

Talk care and stewardship, learn to basket weave or get travel tips from a longtime traveler.

Care & Stewardship — Through Action and Art

Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture will host Allison (Alli) French of Talent Maker City and photographer Nancy Floyd to discuss their experiences in caretaking and stewardship.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, French’s Talent Maker City mobilized local businesses, nonprofits and community members in Talent, Oregon to provide essential supplies and refuge to the community’s most needy members. Floyd’s photographs explore the work and care given by those who practice sustainable logging, re-planting and protection of forests.

Thursday 6-7:30 p.m.; free; Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture, 68467 Three Creek Road, Sisters; roundhousefoundation.org or 541-904-0700.

Pack Basket Weaving Workshop

Artist Rose Holdorf will lead an immersive two-day workshop to teach the art of basket weaving. Participants will create their own basket backpack — good for carrying farmers market finds, foraging treasures, picnic essentials or stuff for any other kind of adventure.

On the first day, the class will go over the foundations of natural dyeing and basket weaving, with an introduction to natural dyeing techniques and preparing materials to start weaving. The group will then complete the basket with a rim tied with seagrass and rattan and assemble a natural cotton harness.

Holdorf grew up in Oregon’s Soap Creek Valley. She is dedicated to craft education, teaching skills like wood carving, fabric dyeing and basket weaving throughout Oregon and across the country.

Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; $165; Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture, 68467 Three Creek Road, Sisters; roundhousefoundation.org or 541-904-0700.

From Page to Stage — How Opera Transforms Stories into Music

Carly King will discuss the connection between literature and opera. Opera has long drawn inspiration from literature, transforming novels, plays and myths into musical dramas. This lecture will explore the journey from page to stage, focusing on three operas.

King is a soprano and technical director with a bachelor’s degree in opera performance from the University of British Columbia. She began her studies at Southern Oregon University before moving to Vancouver in 2021.

Monday 6-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; dpl.libnet.info or 541-617-7050.

The Power of Rituals — A Partnership Of Plants & Self

Attendees will learn a mindful tea-making ritual that evokes presence, peace and personal connection. Facilitators Jane Messersmith and Sarah Olson will team up to bring their mindfulness practices and tea crafting. Go over breathwork, grounding techniques and journaling exercises, then learn how to create your own intuitive tea blend.

Messersmith is a dedicated breathwork and meditation coach passionate about empowering individuals through holistic healing practices. Olson is an herbalist, forager and educator based in Bend. She offers workshops and consultations.

Tuesday 6-7:30 p.m.; $55, sliding scale available; The Peoples Apothecary, 1841 NE Division St., Bend; forestwisecollective.com or 541-728-2368.

Discover the Land of Fire and Ice — Iceland

Professional traveler Chris McCormack will visit the library to talk about his experiences traveling through Iceland. He will share stories and use apps, websites and other options available to explore the country.

McCormack has been traveling the world for 11 years now. He has backpacked through Cuba and Norway and rode a motorcycle across Mongolia. He’s an award-winning photographer and started a foundation to help people play the game of baseball in other countries.

Wednesday 1-2 p.m.; free; Sunriver Area Public Library, 56855 Venture Lane, Sunriver; dpl.libnet.info or 541-312-1080.

See The World — Less Money, Less Worry and More Travel

McCormack will share tips and tricks on how to spend less and see more while traveling. He has designed a program to inspire and empower individuals to explore the globe without breaking the bank. It offers actionable tips, resources and insights into affordable travel, focusing on strategies to save money, minimize stress and maximize experiences.

Wednesday 6-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; dpl.libnet.info or 541-617-7050.

