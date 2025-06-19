Elevated cyanotoxin levels in Lake Billy Chinook prompt health warning Published 11:10 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

The Deschutes River arm of Lake Billy Chinook.

The Oregon Health Authority has issued a health advisory alert for Lake Billy Chinook due to the presence of cyanotoxins above recreational use values for human exposure.

Cyanotoxins are produced by cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae. Cyanobacteria are naturally occurring , but excessive growth can lead to “blooms” that can cause ecological and human health concerns, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

In areas of the reservoir where blooms are present, the state agency advises people to avoid swimming and high-speed water activities, including water skiing or power boating.

The major route of exposure is through the ingestion of water. Toxins are not absorbed through the skin, however, individuals with skin sensitivities may get a puffy red rash, according to the advisory.

Officials are encouraging the public to visit the lake for other activities while the health advisory period is in effect. Safe activities around the lake include fishing, camping, hiking, biking, picnicking, bird watching, canoeing and kayaking.

Boating is safe as long as speeds do not create excessive water spray. Sprays could lead to the risk of inhaling cyanotoxins.

Additional information about cyanotoxins and water at Lake Billy Chinook.

• Toxins cannot be removed by boiling, filtering or treating water with camping-style filters.

• Campground management will have information about water availability at campgrounds and day use areas.

• Dogs can become extremely ill and die within minutes to hours after exposure to cyanotoxins by drinking the water, licking their fur or eating the toxins from floating mats or dried crust along the shore. This is regardless of the recreational use health advisory in place.

• Dogs can experience weakness, difficulty walking, seizures, lethargy, loss of appetite and vomiting.

• Symptoms of cyanotoxin exposure in humans are similar to food poisoning. Symptoms may be more serious, such as numbness, tingling, dizziness and shortness of breath.

• Fish caught from areas where cyanobacteria blooms are present may pose unknown health risks. The health authority recommends not eating fish from those areas. Those who decide to eat the fish should remove fat, skin and organs before cooking or freezing. Toxins are more likely to collect in these tissues. Fillets should also be rinsed with clean water.

• For health information or to report an illness, contact OHA at 971-673-0482, or visit OHA’s Cyanobacteria (Harmful Algae) Blooms website.

Reporter: 541-617-7818, mkohn@bendbulletin.com