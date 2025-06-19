Explore calendar June 21-27: Cloverdale Road Group Bike Ride Published 3:12 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

Outdoor Yoga Classes: Join for all-levels outdoor yoga flow classes on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 9:15-10:15 a.m.; $22; Free Spirit Yoga + Ninja + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.pike13.com or 541-241-3919.

Saturday 6/21

Camp Polk to Cloverdale Road Group Bike Ride: a group bike ride from Camp Polk to Cloverdale Road; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Blazin Saddles, 413 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; sisterscountry.com.

Central Oregon Badminton: All levels are welcome from beginner to experienced, instruction, racquets, birdies provided; 6-8 p.m.; $10 children under 13 free; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend.

Group Bike Rides: Sisters Park & Recreation District and Blazin Saddles are partnering to host a series of group bike rides throughout the spring and summer; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Blazin Saddles, 413 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; sistersrecreation.com or 541-549-2091.

Native Plant Garden Tour: Discover the beauty, resilience and sustainability of native plants through a curated tour of private and public gardens designed for Central Oregon’s unique high desert landscape; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; $15, HDHC members receive 25% off; High Desert Horticultural Center, 63405 Deschutes Market Road, Bend; highdeserthorticulturalcenter.org or 541-420-0083.

Kids’ Bird Walk: Join Mary Yanalcanlin for a bird walk just for kids, good for ages 4-10; 9-11 a.m.; free; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Tack Swap & Makers Market: There will be vendors, food, drinks, live music and activities; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Healing Reins, 65325 Cline Falls Road, Bend; healingreins.org or 541-382-9410.

Sunday 6/22

Ochoco Preserve: Join Michelle McSwain for a summer tour of Ochoco Preserve; 9-11 a.m.; free; Ochoco Preserve, near Prineville, Prineville; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Sunriver Pétanque Club: Play the French game with a welcoming group; 1-3 p.m.; free; Mary McCallum Park, Deschutes Road, Sunriver; sunriverpetanque.org or 503-201-5939.

Wildflower Hike: Join Melinda Walker for a wildflower hike at the Metolius Preserve; 9-11:30 a.m.; free; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Monday 6/23

Tuesday 6/24

Beaver Dam Analog Maintenance: A four-day project to bolster potential beaver habitat in Ochoco National Forest, join for one or all four days; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Lower Happy Camp, Ochoco National Forest, NF-42, Prineville; tockify.com.

From Deserts to Mountains — Central Oregon’s Top 5 Hikes: Explore five Central Oregon hikes with insider tips; 6-7 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; dpl.libnet.info or 541-617-7050.

Think Wild Story Time: Think Wild is visiting from Bend to share a special storytime about wildlife conservation; 10-11 a.m.; free; Jefferson County Library, 134 SE E St., Madras; jcld.org or 541-475-3351.

Weekly Yoga at Drake Park: Weekly restorative yoga class at Drake Park with Do Yoga Outside, all levels and experiences are both welcomed and encouraged to come; 5-6 p.m.; donation based, reservations required; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; DoYogaOutside.as.me.

Wednesday 6/25

Beaver Dam Analog Maintenance: A four-day project to bolster potential beaver habitat in Ochoco National Forest, join for one or all four days; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Lower Happy Camp, Ochoco National Forest, NF-42, Prineville; tockify.com.

Silent Disco Outdoor Yoga: A weekly silent disco outdoor yoga series featuring weekly art, healing and music collabs that celebrate Bend’s creative spirit; 5-6:30 p.m.; free, suggested donation: $30; Pioneer Park, 1525 NW Wall St., Bend; preshowflowwithsoultrip.eventbrite.com.

Thursday 6/26

Beaver Dam Analog Maintenance: A four-day project to bolster potential beaver habitat in Ochoco National Forest; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Lower Happy Camp, Ochoco National Forest, NF-42, Prineville; tockify.com.

Sunriver Pétanque Club: Play the French game with a welcoming group; 1-3 p.m.; free; Mary McCallum Park, Deschutes Road, Sunriver; sunriverpetanque.org or 503-201-5939.

Friday 6/27

Beaver Dam Analog Maintenance: A four-day project to bolster potential beaver habitat in Ochoco National Forest; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Lower Happy Camp, Ochoco National Forest, NF-42, Prineville; tockify.com.

Kids’ Butterfly Walk: Explore the world of butterflies at the Metolius Preserve with Sue Anderson; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Creekside Yoga: Every Friday evening this summer; 5-6 p.m.; $25; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com.

Sunset Yoga at Smith Rock: Move, breathe, and connect in one of Oregon’s most beautiful locations, all levels welcome, limited spots; 6:30-8 p.m.; $26; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.