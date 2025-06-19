Heading outside: Dodge crowds on rainy, cool Smith Rock weekend Published 3:29 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

1/4 Swipe or click to see more Mountain bikers ride in the Swampy Lakes Area during summer. (Bulletin file photo) 2/4 Swipe or click to see more Anglers fly fish the Crooked River just below Prineville Reservoir. (Bulletin file photo) 3/4 Swipe or click to see more Smith Rock State Park trails offer outstanding views of the park itself and surrounding High Desert and the Cascade Mountains. (Bulletin file photo) 4/4 Swipe or click to see more Kids fish in the Pine Nursery pond at Pine Nursery Park in Bend. (Bulletin file photo)

Last week, I mentioned that local trails needed some precipitation, but there was none in the forecast. Hours after the column was published online it rained all evening. While I hate being wrong, it was a pleasant surprise.

Rain is in the forecast Friday and Saturday this week, and shouldn’t hurt the trail one bit. With temperatures topping out in the mid-50s, there are chances of rain both days. Lows could dip into the 30s overnight. Temperatures are expected to rise Sunday with highs reaching into the 60s and overcast skies. Then it’s a return to summer weather starting next week, with highs in the 70s and clear, sunny skies.

Below are some recommended spots for recreation this weekend.

Dodge crowds on rainy, cool Smith Rock weekend

With rain in the forecast, it might be a good weekend to head to Smith Rock if you’re looking for some nice hiking and to avoid the climbing crowds. Smith Rock has a variety of hiking loops, ranging from a couple of miles to the 7.3-mile Summit Loop.

With 1,700 feet of elevation gain, the Summit Trail loop takes hikers on a challenging route with views of the whole park. Other trail and loop options include Homestead to North Point loop, reverse Misery Ridge loop and Wolf Tree to Burma and back. These are all great hiking and running options in Smith Rock State Park. See the area’s rock formations and outcroppings from different vantage points as well as the surrounding High Desert and Cascade Mountains. Dogs are welcome in the park but must be on a leash.

Smith Rock day use fees are $5 year-round. The park is a couple miles east of Terrebonne and about a 40-minute drive from Bend.

Venture up to the Swampy Lakes Area trails

Many high-country trails in the Swampy Lakes Area are rideable, according to reports on bendtrails.org this week. Besides some of the higher sections and Middle Flagline, which is closed until Aug. 15 for elk calving, most of the trails are clear of snow and should be riding well now or within a week or two.

These high-elevation trails are reachable from Skyliner and Swampy Lakes trailheads as well as Phil’s Upper Whoops. This early in the season I would suggest parking on the Whoops access road or Skyliner Trailhead and seeing how far up the mountain you can ride on these trails. According to reports, Flagline Tie and Swampy/Dutchman trails still have snow and Swampy Lakes Loop is in variable condition.

When starting at the Swampy Lakes Sno-park — permit not necessary during summer months — take Swampy Lakes Loop to Swede Ridge or S.S.T and Sector 16 or Tumalo Ridge. Experienced riders could also venture over to black diamond Southfork for a fast, technical descent. Keep in mind it is a two-way trail — watch out for climbers.

After a day of riding, draw straws to see who’ll drive the car back so the rest of the group can bomb down into town via Phil’s trails. These trails are prone to winter deadfall so be on the lookout for downed trees and branches.

Low flows on Crooked bring good trout fishing

Since flows have dropped below 300 cfs on the Crooked River, anglers report excellent trout fishing on the river, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) website.

The river is open to fishing all year below Bowman Dam. Following several months of high flow releases for flood control, flows have dropped below 300 cfs and fishing has improved.

Anglers may encounter bull trout now that there is volitional passage on the river at Opal Springs. Anglers who catch a bull trout should release it unharmed and report their catch to the US Fish and Wildlife Service at crookedbulltrout@fws.gov.

ODFW staff will be conducting annual fish population monitoring June 24 through 27 on the Crooked River between Big Bend and Cobble Rock Campgrounds.

Bowman Dam is just south of Prineville, on the west end of Prineville Reservoir. The Crooked River is fishable from there to where it converges with the Deschutes River at Lake Billy Chinook near Culver.

For more fishing reports, check out the ODFW’s website.

Weekly activities at Pine Nursery Park

Find a variety of activities at Pine Nursery Park in northeast Bend. The 159-acre community park has baseball and soccer fields along with field space for ultimate frisbee, lacrosse and other sports. Other features include beach volleyball courts, a disc golf course, a 14-acre off-leash dog are, all-abilities playground, pickleball courts, a fishing pond, natural areas and fitness and paved trails.

There are typically weekly disc golf competitions as well as pickup soccer on the grass field Tuesdays and Thursdays starting around 5-5:30 p.m. There’s also an ultimate frisbee group that usually plays on Thursdays plus pickleball and volleyball groups playing regularly.

Recent reports on the ODFW website say anglers have had results fishing in the Pine Nursery Pond for rainbow trout and recently stocked largemouth bass. The fish limit is two per day.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, visit bendbulletin.com/conditions-report.

Ian Haupt: 541-617-7821 or ian.haupt@bendbulletin.com.