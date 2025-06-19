Inaugural Bend Blues Festival set for Saturday Published 1:30 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

The inaugural Bend Blues Festival will take over Silver Moon Brewing on Saturday, with a lineup full of local blues acts and headlined by a world-renowned blues guitarist.

A Gospel Brunch is planned at 2 p.m. (with music by the Gospel Brunch Band, of course), followed by sets by the Bend Blues Revival All-Stars, Brother Gabe Trio, Ben Johnson, Catfish Stu, Funk Around and Find Out and Thomas T & the Blue Chips.

At 8:30 p.m., the world-renowned guitarist takes the stage: Chris Cain, a virtuoso player who has been making muscular blues records and playing rippin’ shows for more than four decades. “Chris Cain,” said no less than B.B. King, “now that boy can play the guitar.” (That was B.B. King who said that, to reiterate.) You can hear Cain’s playing on his latest album “Good Intentions Gone Bad,” released on the legendary blues label Alligator Records.

Or you can hear it at Silver Moon on Saturday. An all-day pass to the Bend Blues Festival is just $20 — pretty darn good in the days of triple-digit ticket prices to see one or two bands. Buy them and learn more about the event and the artists performing at bendbluesfest.com.