Published 6:30 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

Pamela M Henderson

June 18, 1964 – January 9, 2025

Pamela M Henderson born June 18th 1964, sadly passed away January 9th 2025. Pam leaves behind her fiance, Keith Engstrom of Bend, daughter Melissa of Wichita, her sisters, brother, children, grandchildren, extended family and many friends. She was a Mountain View High graduate in 1983. For 25 years, Pam worked at Regency Pacific a.k.a. Cascade View, she raised donations for A.F.S.P, attended New Hope and Westside church. Father Theodore Henderson 2/28/28-1/12/14 Mother Edith Henderson 6/13/42-3/8/15, Brothers Gary Henderson 2/20/59- 8/4/17, Rick Henderson of Redmond OR, Sisters Deanna Henderson of Marysville WA, & Terrie Heflin of Redmond OR. See full obituary www.bairdfh.com