Your week in concert options: Thunderstorm Artis, Balkan Bump and more

Summer is here and so is the music! Here are a few things happening in Central Oregon this week:

Did you know that pop singer-songwriter Thunderstorm Artis just finished in the top five on the latest season of “American Idol,” a television show that still airs? He did! And on Friday night, he’ll bring his easygoing music and excellent vibes to Silver Moon Brewing (24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend). 7:30 p.m., doors open 7 p.m. $34.28. More info: silvermoonbrewing.com .

A couple of very different experiences worth highlighting at Volcanic Theatre Pub (70 SW Century Drive, Bend) this week: On Friday, it’s the return of Balkan Bump, who will bring his globally flavored electro-funk to the courtyard adjacent VTP. 6 p.m., doors open at 5:30 p.m. $28.83. More info: volcanictheatre.com .

Redmond’s free, family friendly concert series, Music On the Green, kicks off on Wednesday with the Beatles cover band JuJu Eyeball. This year, the series will happen at American Legion Park (850 SW Rimrock Way, Redmond), and the music starts around 5:30 p.m. More info: visitredmondoregon.com .

Igor & Red Elvises are back! The campy Russian surf-rock ‘n’ roll band has played in Bend for many years, but with less frequency recently. Your chance to catch their ultra-fun, ultra-eclectic show comes Wednesday at McMenamins Old St. Francis School (700 NW Bond Street, Bend). They’ll play at 7 p.m. and it’s free. More info: mcmenamins.com.