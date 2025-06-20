Bend’s Tower Theatre has a new leader at the helm Published 2:10 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

The cornerstone of downtown Bend, the 85-year-old Tower Theatre, has a new leader to take it on its next adventure.

The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation, which was formed in 1997 to own and operate the venue, selected Brian August to replace retiring executive director Ray Solley. August starts June 30.

August brings with him two decades of nonprofit work, including seven years as the Oregon Humane Society’s chief operating officer.

“The arts reflect and enhance the community,” said August. “For Central Oregon, the Tower Theatre really brings together different backgrounds, perspectives and talents in a place that can showcase an emerging world.

“In these challenging times we need a sustainable event space as the community grows and develops.”

Solley’s retirement, announced in February, is the final curtain for his16 years as the theater’s public face.

“It was important to make sure the Tower would be in good hands for many more years to come,” Solley said. “I look forward to the next level of entertainment, education and engagement that Brian establishes for Central Oregon.”

The Tower Theatre plays an important role in the community. In 2024, Visit Bend, the marketing agency for the city of Bend, estimated that leisure and recreation,excluding hotels, bars and restaurants, brought in about $11 million in spending to the region.

“The Tower brings travelers and dollars to Bend, but its real value hinges on how it’s an unmistakable symbol of who we are as a city,” said Jeff Knapp, Visit Bend CEO. “Travelers want authentic places with character and soul and the Tower, with that glorious neon spire, is literally a beacon of that.”

Solley said August was the No. 1 choice out of a field of 76 applicants.

New at the helm

Since 2010, August and his wife have been regular visitors to Bend. In addition to enjoying Bend’s outdoor activities, including biking and skiing, the couple attended a few events at the Tower Theatre. The one that stands out was a concert by Ladysmith Black Mambazo, a South African men’s choral group.

“Our impression has been seeing the theater as a place of connection and learning and bringing unique opportunities to be exposed to cultures from around the world,” August said. “The staff and the volunteers at the theater have always been incredibly professional and warm, focused on providing guests with an incredible experience.”

They moved to Bend a few years ago from Portland. August was the chief growth officer at CauseMic, a consulting firm helping nonprofits nationwide optimize their fundraising and technology.

Now as the head of the organization, August says his goal is to preserve that sense of community and ensure the theater has the resources it needs to keep the marquee lit for another 85 years.

“I will be focusing less on change, and more on continuing to grow,” August said. “I’ll take the work that Ray and the team have done and see what else we can do for the community so that everyone can find their place and see things that open their eyes to the world.”

Tower Theatre’s history

The Tower Theatre has been a part of Bend’s downtown since 1940. It fell into disrepair until the city and then the community stepped in to save and restore it in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The fully renovated venue was dedicated in 2004. Today it is home to musical performances, theatrical productions, comedy shows, dance performances and, of course, films.

Its history sets it apart from other venues, said Rachel O’Rourke, Downtown Bend Business Association executive director. Not only does the theater draw visitors and locals because of the performances it brings in, the theater supports neighboring businesses, especially the restaurants and bars, O’Rourke said.

“The theater drives foot traffic to downtown and creates shared moments of celebration and connection,” O’Rourke said. “The Tower Theatre elevates the vibrancy of downtown Bend. It’s more than a stage, it’s a driver of commerce, culture and community.”

The theater’s reach goes beyond Bend, said Scott Larson, Visit Central Oregon CEO. The theater’s history is part of the Central Oregon community.

“The Tower Theatre has in many ways been the catalyst for what has become a nationally acclaimed arts and entertainment scene here in Central Oregon,“ Larson said. “From BendFilm to local theater performances to headline musical acts, it’s also one of the community’s most treasured assets “

As a nonprofit, the theater will have some work to do to maintain funding so that it can bring in revenue streams to pay the bills, August said.

“I feel a tremendous amount of responsibility about such an iconic place in the city,” August said. “The first thing you see is the marquee of the theater. That’s a big responsibility. I want to see it thrive and grow and I’m honored to be with this organization.”

