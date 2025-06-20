Dozens of animals seized in Terrebonne repeat neglect case Published 5:55 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

A Terrebonne woman who was on probation for neglecting dozens of pigs and goats in 2023 has been cited again for animal neglect, with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office seizing 29 cows, 18 dogs, 17 cats and more than 60 chickens from her property.

During the initial inspection in May, all 18 dogs and eight of the cats were immediately removed with the assistance of the Brightside Animal Shelter. Some of the animals required immediate medical attention as a result of neglect. Evans voluntarily handed over of the animals and is currently working with the sheriff’s office to relinquish ownership of the remaining animals.

Evans was cited for 17 counts of alleged neglect and one count of unlawful tethering on June 11. She is already on probation form a prior animal neglect conviction in Deschutes County involving more than 70 pigs and 16 goats.

The case has been forwarded to the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office for review, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Second-degree animal neglect is a Class B misdemeanor in Oregon, but the offense rises to become a Class C Felony if more than 11 animals are involved or in the person has two prior convictions for animal neglect.