High Desert Museum to host fundraiser Aug. 23 Published 10:04 am Friday, June 20, 2025

The High Desert Rendezvous, the High Desert Museum’s long-running fundraiser, will return 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 23 for its 36th year.

Last year, the event raised over $620,000 for the museum’s exhibitions and programs. The High Desert Museum hosts more than 10,000 children per year during field trips and programs, cares for over 100 animals and features up to nine rotating exhibits per year.

The event will feature a hosted bar, appetizers, games and greetings from living history interpreters and the museum’s animals. Dinner will take place outside. There will be a live auction and a separate chance to bid on art in the exhibition and silent auction “Art in the West.” The exhibit opens July 5.

An individual ticket for the event is $200 for members and $250 for nonmembers. Sponsorship tables are available for parties of eight or 10. Tickets are available at the museum website.

The 2025 Rendezvous Honoree is the Tykeson Foundation.