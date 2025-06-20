Man charged with 25 counts of animal neglect was trying to create reptile zoo Published 1:35 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

A 68-year-old La Pine man was arrested and charged with 25 counts of animal neglect after authorities discovered more than a hundred carcasses of snakes, lizards, tortoises and tarantulas in his abandoned La Pine house.

The home’s owner, William Samuel Griffiths, was being held Friday in the Deschutes County jail.

The animals were first discovered in October when a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to the residence on the 50000 block of Deer Street south of La Pine. The caller reported seeing several reptile carcasses inside and outside the home.

The deputy and an animal control officer did a wellness check inside the home and found more than 100 “dead and rotting” animal carcasses inside, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. No live animals were located.

According to Deputy Chris Barringer, sheriff’s detectives were unable to speak with Griffiths until several months later when he was discovered living in a trailer east of Bend. After interviewing him, detectives found enough evidence to connect Griffiths with the animal neglect and forwarded the case to the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office. Griffiths was indicted by a grand jury June 13.

Because of the ongoing criminal case, Barringer could not give the total number of animals found nor their species, but “what I will (say) is that if I had any photographs of the carcasses that were suitable for the public, I would have included them in the press release.”

A museum for venomous species

Jeff Jensen, owner of Reptile Zone in Bend, said that Griffiths used to be one of his employees. The reason Griffiths had so many animals, he said, was because he was trying to turn his La Pine home into a venomous species zoo.

“Bill was an awesome guy. He really was, but he also suffered from depression,” Jensen said. “He loved animals. He loved reptiles. He had wanted to turn his place into sort of a museum for venomous species, primarily, so he started collecting and collecting. But then his well went out so he had to bring in bottled water for all the animals. Financially he just wasn’t doing well and then he just disappeared.”

The animals found in Griffiths home are not identified by species in the indictment, which lists three brown lizards; a red, white and black banded snake; seven brown snakes; a black snake; eight brown spotted snakes; a yellow lizard; an orange snake; a black lizard with yellow spots; a yellow spotted snake and a yellow and brown tortoise.

But the labels on enclosures where some of the animals were found align with what Jensen says about Griffiths collecting venomous species. Those labels include “Southern Pacific Rattlesnake,” “Great Basin Rattlesnake,” “Northern Mojave Rattlesnake,” and “Bearded Dragon.” The remainder of the animals listed in the indictment were found in unlabeled enclosures, buckets, plastic bags, a chest freezer and on the floor.

Animal neglect and the consequences

Animal neglect is typically a Class A misdemeanor, but it becomes a Class C felony if the crime involves 10 or more animals. Per Oregon law, the definition of an animal includes mammals, reptiles, amphibians and fish, but not insects.

In Oregon, a Class C felony carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a fine of up to $125,000, but there are no minimum sentencing guidelines for animal neglect and the judge could issue solely a fine, prison time or a combination of both.

Jensen said he believes Griffiths is severely unwell, and that the court should take his mental state into consideration. The ideal outcome, Jensen said, would be for Griffiths to serve a short prison sentence then be released on probation with the condition he never be allowed to own an animal again.

“I don’t think it’s reasonable to argue insanity — because I don’t think he’s insane — but I think that his emotional state led him to make bad decisions, I really do,” Jensen said. “Everything is supposition. It will all come out in the trial. I just think it was too overwhelming for him and that (it) was the easiest thing for him to do.”

Griffiths was scheduled to be arraigned in Deschutes County Circuit Court on Friday. He is currently lodged in the Deschutes County jail.