Ridgeview softball, Summit baseball dominate postseason awards Published 1:01 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

Ridgeview's Kasidy Osborn (15) and Brezlyn Hagemeister (3) celebrate after a catch by Osborn at Ridgeview High School. 04/25/25 (Joe Kline/The Bulletin) Ridgeview's Brooklyn Lick (6) hits a home run during the game on Friday at Ridgeview High School. 04/25/25 (Joe Kline/The Bulletin) Ridgeview coach Sandy Fischer huddles with the team during the Ravens' 9-0 win over Thurston in the Class 5A softball championship Saturday evening in Eugene. (Brian Rathbone/The Bulletin) Summit's Alex Via delivers during his team's 9-2 win over Wilsonville in the Class 5A state semifinals at Wilsonville High School on Tuesday, June 3. (Miles Vance)

The postseason awards came rolling in for the Ridgeview softball and Summit baseball teams after state championship seasons this past spring.

The Ravens swept the Class 5A all-state softball awards. Sophomore Brezlyn Hagemeister was named the Pitcher of the Year, senior infielder Brooklyn Lick was the Player of the Year and Sandy Fischer was voted the Coach of the Year.

Ridgeview defeated Thurston 9-0 on June 7 to win the 5A state title and finish with a record of 27-1.

Summit, which captured the 5A baseball state title, had senior Alex Via named the state’s 5A Pitcher of the year, while Aaron Boehm was named 5A Coach of the Year.

The Storm beat Canby 5-1 on June 7 to claim the 5A state championship and finish with a record of 23-6.

The 5A all-state softball team was full of Intermountain Conference players. Hagemeister and Lick were also named to the first-team, as were Bend High seniors Isabella Laureman (infielder) and Lauren Glasser (outfielder), Caldera senior Morgan Voll (catcher) and Mountain View sophomore Cadence Kennedy (utility).

On the second team was Caldera sophomore Elie Hall (infielder) and Caldera freshman Elle Morton (utility). Bend sophomore Cassidy Sandgren (infelder), Caldera senior Elli Preston (infielder), Caldera sophomore Danika Hollibaugh (outfielder) and Ridgeview junior Hailey Nelson (outfielder) landed on the third team. Mountain View freshman Blaire Eckman (pitcher) and Bend senior Taylor Aldrich (pitcher) received honorable mention.

Along with Via, five more IMC baseball players landed on the 5A all-state first team. Two more Summit players, senior Slater de Brun (outfielder) and junior Jackson Parker (outfielder), were also on the first team. Ridgview had a pair of seniors in Logan Nakamura (infielder) and Jackson Hertel (infielder) on the first team, along with Bend senior Will Goodman (infielder).

Redmond senior Eli Pupo (designated hitter) and Mountain view senior Brady Kennedy (outfielder) were named to the 5A all-state second team. Ridgeview sophomore Finn Chambers (pitcher) and senior Olen Nofziger (catcher), Caldera junior Brody Whitcomb (infielder), Bend junior Marcio Silva (pitcher) and Mountain View sophomore Ryder Carpenter (utility) received honorable mention.

Crook County had a pair of players make the Class 4A baseball all-state second team in senior Gage Martinez (infielder) and senior Blaze Nunez (outfielder).

Landing on the Class 3A all-state first team was Sisters junior Sebastian Storch (pitcher) and La Pine junior Davey Taylor (catcher). La Pine’s Riley Flack (infielder) was named to the second team. Sisters senior Landen Scott (pitcher) was a third-teamer. Two more Outlaws, junior Jace Owens (catcher) and senior Kayl Mock (outfielder), along with La Pine junior Russo Wrightman (designated hitter), received honorable mention.