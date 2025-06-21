Published 6:30 am Saturday, June 21, 2025

James Charles Robertson (Jim)

January 21, 1939 – May 27, 2025

James Charles Robertson, known as Jim, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2025, at the age of 86 in Bend, Oregon.

Born January 21, 1939, in Attleboro, Massachusetts, to James Henry and Julia Robertson, Jim spent his early years between Massachusetts and Los Angeles. At 17, he joined the United States Marine Corps, beginning a life marked by service and hard work.

After his military service, Jim became a draftsman and later found his true calling in home construction. He built many homes throughout Bend, leaving behind a legacy of craftsmanship.

An accomplished athlete, Jim played semi-pro baseball and competed on state championship softball teams. He loved golf, fishing, and keeping his yard in perfect condition.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Joan Flinders. He is survived by his brother, Thomas Robertson; five children: Cynthia Bauer, Cheryl Baker, Denise Curtis, James M Robertson and Richard Robertson. Jim had ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.