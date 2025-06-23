Deschutes Sheriff van der Kamp submits resignation as recall attempt launches Published 10:03 am Monday, June 23, 2025

Minutes after a press release went out announcing an official recall effort against Deschutes County Sheriff Kent van der Kamp, the embattled sheriff informed the Deschutes County Commission he will resign effective July 31, according to emails obtained by The Bulletin.

In recent months, van der Kamp has faced intense public scrutiny and widespread calls for his resignation following a report from the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office saying that he lied while under oath during criminal trials and supplied false documents about his educational history to Oregon State Police.

In the aftermath, the sheriff has been expelled from the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association and the state’s Police Policy Committee has made an official recommendation that van der Kamp’s law enforcement credentials be permanently revoked. The Board of Public Safety Standards and Training will likely decide whether or not to uphold this recommendation at its next meeting on Friday.

Although van der Kamp had previously announced he would retire, there was some skepticism about whether or not he would follow through. Sgt. Thomas Lilienthal with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, who is one of the leaders of the recall effort, said that the recall was a “fail safe to remove Kent van der Kamp as Sheriff, if he doesn’t on his own.”

In Oregon, the first day a recall effort can officially begin against an elected official is six full months after that person takes office. For van der Kamp, that day is technically July 6 but because that date falls on a Sunday, the first day the paperwork can be filed with the Deschutes County Clerk’s office is July 7. To be successful, the effort must obtain approximately 16,452 signatures, or 15% of the total votes cast in Deschutes County in the last gubernatorial election.

Lillienthal told The Bulletin he heard van der Kamp says he was unaware of the recall effort.

“If it is finalized — and there is no backing out for Sheriff van der Kamp — if he is forced to vacate that position July 31, I think that this very short-lived recall effort was successful,” said Lilienthal. “At the end of the day, he made his announcement 30 minutes after ours. If he wants to say he was unaware this was happening, so be it.”

Deschutes County Clerk Steve Dennison told van der Kamp in the email acknowledging his resignation, that it will be binding as of June 26 at 5 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.