Oregon governor declares emergency for Rowena Fire Published 11:39 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek verbally declared a state of emergency June 18 for the Rowena Fire just west of The Dalles, Ore.

As of June 22, the fire was 96% contained, but it had scorched 3,700 acres.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and the cost of the blaze was estimated at roughly $9.2 million, according to the government’s official Facebook page for the incident.

The Rowena Fire started June 11, resulting in a state conflagration declaration the same day.

The fire caused extensive damage to homes, businesses and critical infrastructure and threatened life, safety and property.

The Wasco County Board of Commissioners also declared a state of emergency on June 18, stating that local resources were exhausted and additional state and federal assistance was needed.

As a result of the state emergency declaration, the Oregon Department of Emergency Management will activate the state’s comprehensive emergency management plan.

The department will coordinate necessary access to use of personnel and equipment of all state agencies to assess, alleviate, respond to, mitigate and recover from conditions caused by the wildfire.