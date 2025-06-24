Oregon House passes bill that would require health insurers cover menopause treatment Published 12:22 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

The Oregon House unanimously passed a bill Tuesday that would require health insurers provide treatment for people experiencing perimenopause, menopause and postmenopause.

Under House Bill 3064, health plans offered by the Oregon Educators Benefit Board and the Public Employees’ Benefit Board would have to cover menopause treatment, including hormone therapy, antidepressants, medications to prevent osteoporosis and other treatments approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Chief sponsor Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis, R-Albany, said the bill is inspired by her own struggle to understand her body’s changes after she was denied menopause care from her doctor and medication coverage from her insurance. She said she hopes the bill will help other Oregon women receive better health care.

“Let me tell you, ladies, you’re not crazy. You’re probably just estrogen-deficient,” she said on the House floor.

The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration. The Oregon Legislature must adjourn by June 29. If it becomes law, the measure would take effect on Jan. 1.