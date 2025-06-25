Author, book and other events this week in Central Oregon Published 1:48 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Kelly Ramsey will discuss her book “Wildfire Days” on Friday at Roundabout Books in Bend. (Submitted photo) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Gary Lark will discuss his new book, “Coming Down the Mountain,” on Thursday at Paulina Springs Books in Sisters. (Submitted photo)

Take your pick from a variety of author and book events this week.

There’s a local authors book fair, two author talks plus volunteering opportunities and a community building project at a local arts and agricultural center.

“Coming Down the Mountain,” by Gary Lark

Gary Lark, an author based in Oregon’s Rogue Valley, will discuss his new poetry collection. Divided into three sections, the poems explore the Oregon outdoors and Lark’s social realities, geographies, family narratives and moral concerns.

Lark is the author of seven books and four chapbooks. His work has appeared in Beloit Poetry Journal, Catamaran Literary Reader, Rattle, Sky Island Journal and others.

“I have a desire to feel the resonance of words coalescing in an endless consciousness,” Lark said in a statement. “Stories give me joy when the words create something new. I seek that joy.”

Thursday 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

“Wildfire Days,” by Kelly Ramsey

Former rail maintenance worker, wilderness ranger, wildland firefighter and, now, author Kelly Ramsey will discuss her book “Wildfire Days.” This is an adventure-filled memoir of one woman’s struggle to succeed as a wildland firefighter on an elite, male-dominated crew as they battle fiercest wildfires.

Ramsey was born in Frankfort, Kentucky. She studied poetry at the University of Virginia and fiction writing at the University of Pittsburgh. She cofounded The Lighthouse Works, an artists’ residency program, and later moved to Reading, California, where she worked for the US Forest Service. Her writing has appeared in The Washington Post, Sierra and others.

Friday 5:30-6:30 p.m.; $5 or book purchase; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite #110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.

Tour & Volunteer Orientation

Join Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture (PMRCAA) for a tour of the ranch and volunteer orientation. Learn about opportunities to volunteer during the center’s art workshops, on gardening projects and herding sheep.

Pine Meadow Ranch was acquired by The Roundhouse Foundation in 2017, according to its website. The 260-acre ranch was ranched, farmed and cared for by aviatrix and rodeo stalwart Dorro Sokol, who died in 2017 at age 90.

Saturday 11 a.m.-noon; free; Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture, 68467 Three Creek Road, Sisters; roundhousefoundation.org or 541-904-0700.

Sister’s Writes Pop-Up Book Fair

Sisters Writes is a group of local authors who meet weekly to support each other’s work. Individuals are welcome to come by during The Big Ponderoo weekend to meet local authors, learn about their work and buy their latest books. Authors present or with works present include Valarie Anderson, Linda Jones Weber, Chuck Lesowske, Dawn Jackson, Melody Carlson and Kit Tosello.

Saturday noon-5 p.m.; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

Building with Natural Materials — Community Building Project

Multidisciplinary artist Sean Whalen will lead a community building sculptural project. Participants will work together over three sessions to create a sculptural windbreak on PMRCAA property.

Whalen is an artist focused on building sustainable architecture using clay, wood and other onsite materials. He received his bachelor of fine arts from Kansas City Art Institute, with a focus in ceramics and social practice.

Monday 3-6 p.m.; free, register online; Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture, 68467 Three Creek Road, Sisters; roundhousefoundation.org or 541-904-0700.

Current Fiction Book Club

This book club reads a variety of new and recently released literary fiction. It looks for titles trending in the news and being whispered about in literary circles. The group reads an assortment of authors in both hardcover and paperback, and tries to fit in recent award winners and authors who are speaking in Bend. Roundabout Books store owner Cassie Clemans leads the group.

Wednesday 6-7 p.m.; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite #110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.

Ian Haupt: 541-617-7821 or ian.haupt@bendbulletin.com.