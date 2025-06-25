Bend July 4 pet parade to begin at new time this year Published 1:23 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

1/5 Swipe or click to see more Parade participants walk in the Pet Parade on Thursday along NW Newport Avenue in Bend. 2/5 Swipe or click to see more Shea Roark, 6, walks Sparky in the Pet Parade on Thursday along NW Newport Avenue in Bend. 3/5 Swipe or click to see more Pucci sits in the saddle of horse, Juliet, with Candace Weber as they ride in the Pet Parade on Thursday along NW Wall Street in Bend. 4/5 Swipe or click to see more Spring Still carries kangaroo, Hopper, in the Pet Parade on Thursday in downtown Bend. Hopper is from Grandma Roses Petting Zoo in Prineville. 5/5 Swipe or click to see more

The Bend Pet Parade, held annually on July 4, will begin 30 minutes early this year.

The beloved event, a tradition since 1924, begins at 9:30 a.m on Independence Day. Bend Park & Recreation District, which organizes the event, says the event was pushed up 30 minutes to protect people and animals from the mid-day sun. The parade lineup begins at 8:30 a.m.

The route for the parade begins at Harmon Park, continues to Newport Avenue, then heads south of Wall Street before continuing west on Franklin to Drake Park. Because parking can be a challenge near Harmon Park, parade walkers are encouraged to arrive early.

Accessible parking is available at the Newport Avenue Church of Christ, downtown parking garage and the city of Bend parking lot on Franklin Avenue. A viewing area accessible to those with disabilities is west of the Franklin Avenue and Wall Street intersection and at the Newport Avenue and Harmon Boulevard intersection.

The parade has been held almost annually since its inception. There was a year off in 1943 because of WWII. The parade also went on hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

A few details to keep in mind for parade goers.

• No registration is necessary for those who want to be in the parade.

• Keep pets leashed and be prepared to clean up after them.

• No rabbits, cats or aggressive animals.

• No e-bikes, motorized vehicles, commercial floats, solicitation or distribution of anything.

• Livestock need to arrive early, trailer parking is on Riverside Blvd.